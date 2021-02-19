ANNISTON — The game between No. 1 vs. No. 2 came down to No. 4.
No. 1 ranked Anniston used a huge fourth quarter to defeat No. 2 Priceville, 58-42, in the Class 4A Northeast Regional semifinals Friday night.
Priceville, which had been ranked No. 1 early in the season, led the defending 4A state champions after each of the first three quarter, 13-9, 28-26 and 40-39.
The fourth quarter was all Anniston, as it won the battle of the Bulldogs by outscoring the visitors 19-2.
The game was played at Anniston instead of the regional site at Jacksonville State because of COVID restrictions. Only regional championship games are being played at the regional sites.
Two of Priceville’s five seniors led the team’s scoring with 16 for Abigail Garrison and 11 for Jenna Walker. Sophomore Zoey Benson had nine points.
Walker, who is one of the all-time leaders in the state in assists, had five in her final game. She has signed to play at Western Kentucky.
Garrison also pulled down nine rebounds. Senior Brianna Marquette had four points, four rebounds and three assists.
The team’s other two seniors are Tia Lambert and Katrina Rotermund.
This was the third straight year for Priceville to get a tough draw in the regional semifinals. In 2019, Rogers beat Priceville, 56-52, in the Northwest semifinals. The Pirates went on to beat Anniston, 64-50, in the 4A state championship game.
In 2020, Deshler beat Priceville, 75-64, in the Northwest semifinals. Deshler advanced to the state championship game before losing to Anniston, 61-51.
