PRICEVILLE — Priceville suffered just its second Class 4A, Region 8 loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion at home on Thursday night against Central-Florence. The Bulldogs, who led by seven until under seven minutes left in the fourth, allowed 13 unanswered points to lose to Central 20-14.
The final touchdown came with just 29 seconds left on a 16-play drive that started on Central’s 21-yard line.
“That’s a tough one,” Priceville coach Chris Foster said. “I thought in a close game like this that the team that makes those big plays at the end would be the one to win. They made those big plays at the end.”
Central (7-1, 4-1) scored the final touchdown of the game, and it also opened up the scoring early in the first. It went up by seven on a 27-yard run with 9:42 left in the first.
Priceville (5-2, 3-2) responded with a 12-play drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by senior running back Jerry Burton to make it 7-7. Burton, who ran for 101 yards total, rushed for 48 yards on the Bulldogs’ opening drive.
Priceville and Central then reached a stalemate until the opening drive of the second half. Priceville drove 67 yards to take a 14-7 lead with 9:24 left in the third. Two drives later, Priceville drove to the Central 7-yard line in 10 plays before missing a 24-yard field goal that would have put the Bulldogs up by two scores.
Central took advantage of the missed field goal, driving 80 yards to tie it at 14 with 6:33 left. After stopping Priceville, Central drained the clock and ultimately punched it in for the game-winning touchdown.
“The team that had the ball with five minutes left with these two teams was probably going to have the shot to win because of ball control,” Foster said. “We’re going to give our guys 24 hours to get over it.”
The win puts Central in second place in the region behind West Limestone, which handed Central its only region loss this season.
“It’s a really big region win,” Central coach Heath Wood said. “I can’t say enough about how hard our kids played. We were in some tough situations, but the kids played hard all night.”
The loss puts Priceville at 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the region. Its first region loss came against West Morgan in Week 2. The Bulldogs get a chance to recover next week when they host Deshler at home.
