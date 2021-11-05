PRICEVILLE — Chris Foster’s Priceville High football team didn’t win Friday night’s Class 4A first round playoff game against Etowah on the first play. But they certainly set the tone with a successful opening kickoff onside kick.
“It was really more for my kids than to get the ball,” Foster said. “It showed them we’re not going to back down from anyone.”
Obviously, his team got the message loud and clear as the Bulldogs’ physical style eventually wore down the Blue Devils and Priceville captured its second playoff win in school history with a 31-14 triumph over visiting Etowah.
There were many layers to the victory, which earned Priceville a second-round date with top-ranked Madison Academy. Junior running back Mason Cartee continued his relentless ways by carrying the ball 34 times for 263 yards with two touchdowns. Senior William Baker provided a quick-strike touchdown after taking a pop pass from Jackson Prickett and weaving 61 yards for an important first-half score. And the defense was as opportunistic — collecting a Joey Lubisco interception and fumble recoveries by Jake Langlois and KeKey Fletcher — as it was dominant.
All of it comes back to one thing: “The toughest team around, that’s us,” said two-way tackle Tyler Cappi.
Priceville (10-1) certainly was the toughest team on the field Friday night, even though it took a while to pull away from a talented Etowah team. The Bulldogs managed a 30-yard field goal by Cody Kennedy after getting the opening onside kick but fell behind later in the first quarter on a five-yard touchdown run Andrew Pierce.
The Bulldogs answered with a 72-yard touchdown drive that finished with a seven-yard scoring run by Prickett. Baker’s big play touchdown gave Priceville a 17-7, lead but Etowah (6-5) answered with eight-yard scoring run by Tyler Dobbs. Lubisco preserved the 17-14 lead with an interception in the end zone in the final seconds of the first half.
Priceville revealed its second-half script on the opening drive of the second half. Cartee took a direct snap on the first six plays. He gained 61 yards on the six-play drive, including a 42-yard run to the Etowah 8-yard line, and wedged in from a yard out to give the Bulldogs a 24-14 lead.
That was the start of a second half the saw Cartee carry the ball 22 times for 196 yards. He had plenty of help from the guys paving the way.
“We saw the look on their face of exhaustion, even in the third quarter,” Cappi said of the Etowah defense. “We’re all about it. We were ready to hit them, ready to fight. That’s just what we do: We just keep fighting.”
The Priceville defense provided its offense with opportunities by forcing the two fumbles and continued to make plays in the secondary. Etowah quarterback Trace Thompson threw for just 107 yards, and the Bulldogs limited the big plays.
“We knew what we had to do,” Lubisco said. “We knew coming in that they had a good passing offense. They were good but we knew we had to lock them down. We believed in ourselves.”
It gave the offense another opportunity to widen the gap, and the offense did just that on a 48-yard burst by Cartee with 10:54 left in the game. Eventually, the Bulldogs were able to celebrate a huge win for the program.
“It’s a blessing year, senior year and everything,” Lubisco said. “I can’t thank the coaches and team enough for getting us this far. It’s unbelievable. I never would have thought it.”
