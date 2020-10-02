FLORENCE — Priceville improved to 5-1 on the season Friday night as they defeated Class 4A, Region 8 opponent Rogers 57-35 on the road.
The Bulldogs led 21-20 at the half thanks to a missed field goal by the Pirates. Momentum continued to swing Priceville's way in the third quarter as they intercepted a Rogers pass that one play later resulted in a Bulldog touchdown. The Pirates never recovered.
Priceville hosts Central-Florence next Friday.
