Priceville's Leslie Hames, collecting a screen by teammate Abby Langlois (24) to get past St. John Paul's Abigail Laue on Monday, led the Bulldogs with 14 points. [DEANGELO MCDANIEL/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
HANCEVILLE — The Priceville Bulldogs are headed to the finals of the Class 4A girls Northwest Regional.
The Bulldogs breezed past St. John Paul II 58-37 on Monday in the semifinals at Wallace State-Hanceville and will play No. 2 Deshler at 9 a.m. Thursday for the championship.
"I was really impressed with our defense," Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said. "Everybody always says Wallace isn't good to teams that shoot the 3 so we put an emphasis on our defense. I thought our girls played all out and really made an impact on the game."
Priceville (21-9) trailed 7-5 after the first quarter, but the deficit didn't last long. The Bulldogs scored 24 points in the second quarter to take a 29-18 lead at halftime.
"I think we settled down," Nelson said. "We were a little nervous, playing a little tight and finally we just relaxed and loosened up."
The Bulldogs turned to the press in the second quarter which helped the players settle in as well as force St. John Paul II into a total of 23 turnovers.
"The pace, the speed we play, it allows you to just play and not think too much," junior guard Gracin Prater said.
"Our communication was great. We were really in tune with where to go," added sophomore guard Leslie Hames.
Priceville also finished 19-of-26 on free throws, which Nelson said was another key to the Bulldogs making a regional final for the first time since 2014. They had lost in the semifinals each of the last five years.
"We've had games here at Wallace where free throws really killed us so it was something we stressed," Nelson said. "The last thing we did before coming here was everyone stood in front of the person shooting free throws and just yelled and acted crazy."
Hames finished the game with 14 points to lead the Bulldogs, Prater added nine points, while Abby Langlois and Lillyan Bloodworth each had eight.
Ashlyn Plott led St. John Paul (25-8) with 10 points.
