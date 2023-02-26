PRICEVILLE — Basketball seasons are filled with highs and lows.
The Priceville girls experienced one of the highest of highs Thursday with their Northwest Regional championship win over Deshler, 68-64.
That big win came just 12 days after they suffered one of the lowest of lows with a 62-59 loss to Good Hope in the Class 4A, Area 13 championship game.
The loss gave Priceville a 0-3 record vs. the No. 1 ranked 4A team in the state. It broke the Bulldogs' streak of five straight area championships going back to 2018.
“Nobody was happy about it, especially me,” Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said.
So after the team gathered in the locker room following the loss, Nelson challenged her team while holding the area tournament runner-up trophy up for them to see.
“I told them to get ready because we are going to go to Haleyville and win our subregional game.” Nelson said. “Then we’re going to Wallace and beat Saint John Paul and then beat either Deshler or Good Hope for the (Northwest Regional) championship.
“Then we’re going to go to state and trade in this area tournament runner-up trophy for something even better.”
Challenge accepted. The Priceville girls (22-9) followed Nelson’s plan and now they are two wins away from their first state championship trophy. They play UMS-Wright in the 4A semifinals Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
“We all knew that if we played our best we could still reach our goals,” Gracin Prater said. “I would be willing to trade in the area tournament trophy for a state championship trophy any day.”
To advance in the basketball post-season there are five parts that can add up to success. One is to play a strong schedule. Priceville upped its schedule strength this season with matchups versus power programs like 7A Fairhope, 6A Mountain Brook, 6A Cullman, 6A Spanish Fort, 5A East Limestone and Tennessee powerhouse Wayne County.
“I told the girls we might not win them all, but they all would make us better,” Nelson said.
Another key is making free throws. In two Northwest Regional wins, Priceville had a 31 to 17 point advantage at the free throw line.
A team also needs good play around the rim. Priceville has that with Zoey Benson, Abby Langlois and Lauren Hames. Consistent shooting from the outside is vital and Leslie Hames is among the best at hitting the 3.
The final key ingredient is solid guard play. Priceville has that with starters Prater and point guard Ashlyn Johnson. The two juniors along with fellow junior Carly Jo Nelson give Priceville speed for its pedal to the metal offense that never slows down.
Johnson has two words to describe the Priceville offense: “We fast.”
The girls can play defense, too. That was a tall task vs. Deshler with the nation’s all-time 3-pointer shooter in Chloe Siegel. Prater and Nelson, who is the coach’s daughter, stayed close enough to Siegel to probably hear her thoughts.
Siegel did score 21 points, including hitting six 3s, but she had just eight in the first half while Priceville built a 32-23 lead at intermission. Siegel finished the game hitting 6 of 13 3s. If just one more of her attempts had been good, the momentum and outcome could have been completely different.
Against Deshler, Prater finished with four points, seven assists and three steals that didn’t come close to describing what she did.
“So much of what Gracin does is hustle plays that don’t always show up on the stat sheet,” Nelson said.
Johnson (5-foot-2) scored nine points in the Deshler win. None were bigger than her final two points that came on a drive to the basket through a crowded lane with 35 seconds left to break a 64-64 tie.
“You just have to play fearless,” Johnson said. “That’s how our team likes to play. We don’t back down.”
The championship play of Prater and Johnson does not surprise their head coach. They were part of a fourth grade team that won a Tennessee Valley Basketball Association championship with a win over another Deshler team.
Carly Jo Nelson was on the team and Terrie Nelson was the coach. Terrie is close friends with Johnson’s mother Wendi. She was also friends with Prater’s late mother Tracy.
“I can remember Ashlyn trying to dribble a basketball when she was 3,” Nelson said. “I told her mom that she was going to be a baller. This girl's basketball IQ is amazing.
“You could tell that Gracin was going to be something special. I call her a ball hawk because she’s always around the ball. It’s amazing how fast she can take the ball down the court.”
Nelson carries a photo of that fourth grade championship team in her phone. This week she would like to add a photo of another championship team.
“This season shows that when you get a good group together great things can happen,” Nelson said. “Seeing what they have done since that night at Good Hope just shows how special they are.”
