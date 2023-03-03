PRICEVILLE — When Priceville High's girls basketball team plays in a state championship game for the first time this afternoon, the number of residents in its home city may fall dramatically below the most recent estimated population of 3,685.
At least half of the school's students and much of the town is expected to travel to Legacy Arena in Birmingham to watch the Bulldogs take on Prattville Christian at 4 p.m. in the Class 4A final.
“I think the last person out of Priceville will have to turn off the lights, that we will probably fill the stadium,” Mayor Sam Heflin said.
The basketball team has the city excited, he said.
“Their dedication that has shown through to this moment, they’ve not only represented themselves well within the sport, but they’ve also represented the county, the school and this city well.”
Priceville is one of two local teams playing in state finals today. The Clements girls team from Limestone County faces Trinity Presbyterian at 12:30 p.m. for the 3A championship.
Aubrey Wheeler, a 16-year-old junior at Priceville High, said the Bulldogs' game today is a huge deal for their school.
“This is the first time in history that it’s ever happened,” she said. “We’re all coming together and it’s just this beautiful thing. Especially since these are women, these are our Lady Bulldogs, not just our football team.”
The school held a pep rally Thursday for students, faculty and any resident who wanted to attend.
“I think this is the first pep rally I’ve ever been to for anything besides football,” Wheeler said. “So, for this to be for our Lady Bulldogs, it’s just huge. The spirit in there, it’s just welcoming. I love to see that in our community.”
Wheeler said the basketball team's success has been good for the Priceville community.
“It brings the morale up,” she said. “It brings us all together; it gives us more of a sense of community.”
Shane Hopkins, Priceville High's assistant principal who won a state basketball championship in 1994 with the Hartselle boys, said the Bulldogs making it to state embodies everything the faculty teaches at the school.
“We talk a lot about just hard work through toughness, perseverance, grit at our school. Academically, being a good student, being a good person and being a good athlete is just another part of that,” he said. “It’s a way for people to see some of the characteristics that our kids display as students but also as athletes.”
Hopkins said he expected close to half of the 520 Priceville High students to attend the game, but his estimate could be low since it was made before Morgan County Schools canceled classes for today because of possible severe weather this morning.
“We have a lot of faculty that comes to games. We always have a huge student section at our games, even in the regular season,” he said.
J.R. Dilbeck, the Priceville boys basketball coach, said the girls team's success is the best thing that has happened to Priceville in years.
“I’ve been here 18 years. This is the most exciting thing we’ve had happen at this school,” he said. “Just to see the whole community wrapped up in this moment. This is by far the biggest thing I think to happen to our community since I’ve been at Priceville.”
Dilbeck said local children are even excited.
“I think this day and age people don’t dream as much anymore so it’s kind of like inspiration,” he said. “Now you see little kids talking about, ‘I can’t wait till I get in high school. We’re going to go to Birmingham and play for the state championship.’”
Heflin said the game is great for the town.
“It helps me when I’m out trying to recruit retail, it helps me when I’m trying to promote our city, because success breeds success,” he said. “The girls going there and competing and the way they compete and our student body that goes and sits in the student section and cheers and cleans up after themselves, it just shows what a place Priceville is.”
During the pep rally, the school honored devoted fan Gus Cordonis, who faithfully attends all the girls team's games, by presenting him a basketball signed by the team.
