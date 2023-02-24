HANCEVILLE — After Terrie Nelson walked off the court at Wallace State on Thursday as the head coach of the Northwest Regional championship Priceville Bulldogs, she moved through a sea of hugs and congratulations.
Then she proceeded to the room at Tom Drake Coliseum where the media waited to hear her words after the 68-64 win over Deshler that gave the Priceville girls their first trip to the state tournament.
“Oh my. What a day. I knew it was going to be special when I woke up this morning,” Nelson said.
The media room is on the second floor. The only way to enter is to step outside the coliseum and take the stairs to the second floor balcony. That’s where Nelson stopped to wait her turn to enter the room.
Down below was a stream of Priceville fans heading home after celebrating what is so far the program’s greatest win. Once the fans saw Nelson, the cheers and yells of congratulations started. She replied with smiles, waves and thanks.
“I can’t help but think about the girls that played on our teams that made it to regional and never got to state,” Nelson said. “Kathleen Wheeler and Jenna Walker were great players and never got to state. There were so many others. After each loss I always wondered if there was something more I could have done.
“Today, I looked in the stands and saw so many young girls from the junior high where I teach. They saw something special today. I don’t think our program will ever be the same.”
The Bulldogs advance to the Class 4A state tournament semifinals Tuesday to play UMS-Wright at 3 p.m. The state championship game is next Friday at 4 p.m.
Basketball has been king at Priceville since the days back nearly 75 years ago when the Bulldogs won boys state championships in 1951, 1955, 1961 and 1965. The school then became part of the consolidation that led to the formation of Brewer High in 1972.
Growth in Priceville led to the city's high school returning in 2000. The basketball programs for boys and girls were revived, with the 2002-2003 season being the first for varsity play. The boys have been to five regionals and never advanced to state.
The girls program made its 12th regional appearance this week. Thursday’s championship game was the sixth for the girls. In previous years, Deshler beat Priceville four times in regional play and once in the subregional round.
Deshler came into this game the defending Class 4A state champion. The Tigers sat at No. 2 in the final state rankings. Deshler advanced to the regional finals after beating No. 1 Good Hope, 63-60, on Monday. Good Hope beat Priceville three times this season on the way to the Area 13 championship.
Unranked Priceville entered Thursday's game after beating No. 10 St. John Paul II, 58-37, on Monday before the Deshler-Good Hope game was played.
“I told the girls after we beat St. John Paul that it didn’t matter who won the other game because it was going to be a fight either way,” Nelson said. “We had better be ready to play our best.”
Nelson’s Bulldogs went blow-for-blow with the Tigers. Deshler jumped out to an 8-3 lead, but Priceville was up 20-12 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs led 32-23 at halftime. The lead was up to 12 early in the third quarter.
“We were happy to be up 12, but we knew they would be coming after us,” senior Lauren Hames said. “That’s what good teams do.”
The game was tied 47-47 after three quarters. It was tied again at 64-64 with 51 seconds left to play.
Priceville then took the lead for good with a drive to the basket by junior point guard Ashlyn Johnson with 35 seconds left. Senior Zoey Benson’s layup with 13 seconds left sealed the victory.
“This moment is so surreal,” Benson said. “I really can’t believe it. I hope this is not a dream.”
Priceville (22-9) was led by Class 4A girls tournament MVP Leslie Hames with 17 points. Her sister Lauren scored 14. Johnson scored nine. Abby Langlois had eight.
Deshler (30-5) got 23 from eighth grader Reece Davis. Senior Chloe Siegel closed out her career with 21 points, including six 3-point field goals.
The numbers were pretty much even all across the score sheet. One big difference was points in the paint. Priceville had a 27-18 advantage.
The victory had an especially sweet meaning for Nelson. She played basketball at Wallace State for her late father Larry Slater, who died in May 2021. He followed the Priceville girls through all the ups and downs of successful seasons that ended short of the state tournament.
“I know my Daddy is dancing in heaven today,” Nelson said. “He would have loved this.”
Nelson’s sister, Jeaniece Slater, is one of her assistant coaches. Her daughter junior Carly Jo Nelson scored seven points in the win.
Monday was the first day since their father’s death that either Nelson or her sister had been back at Wallace.
“We were the home team for both games and that felt important,” Nelson said. “For both games we got to dress in the locker room that Dad’s teams used. I knew that was a good sign.
“This game has been so good to me and my family. Dad raised us on basketball. We shared a lot of wonderful times together. I wish he was here, but I know he’s watching. I know he’s proud. He would also say, 'You aren’t done yet.'”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.