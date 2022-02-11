HUNTSVILLE — Priceville played almost even with Class 4A No. 1 and area tournament host Westminster Christian through three quarters but managed to score only two points in the final period and fell 49-33 in Friday's Class 4A, Area 13 final.
Both teams will advance to next week's subregional. Priceville will play at DAR on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
"(DAR is) scrappy," Priceville boys coach JR Dilbeck said. "Coach (Justin) Jonus, I remember when he was at Arab. They play kind of the same way. Lot of full-court pressure. A lot of zone. So I think it will be a pretty up-tempo basketball game from the things I've seen on 'em."
Xander Gaines and Elijah Hopkins each had eight points for Priceville (22-8).
Chase McCarty led all scorers with 17 points for Westminster (25-5). Jackson Hammond had 14, and Eric Robinson contributed nine.
Priceville trailed 11-9 after the first quarter but took a 14-11 lead early in the second period. The teams were tied 19-19 at halftime.
Westminster led 27-19 after scoring the first eight points of the second half to cap a 9-0 run from the end of the first half.
Priceville closed the period with a 12-5 surge to pull within 32-31 entering the final quarter.
"JR has done a great job with that team," Westminster coach Ronnie Stapler said. "He's really coached them up, and they're really hard to play against. I have a lot of respect for them and what they do. Early in the game, we couldn't get the ball where we needed to get it, couldn't get some balls in the basket and then foul trouble got us in trouble a little bit. We gave ourselves (a chance) to be in the game in the first half because we guarded really well."
Westminster took control with a 12-0 run to open the fourth period. Priceville got its first and only basket of the quarter with a Chris Thomas bucket with 1:19 left in the game.
"In the second half we made some adjustments offensively," Stapler said. "We got the ball to Chase in some places where he could do something with it and some other kids made some really good plays and that sort of gave us the separation."
Dilbeck was pleased with his team's effort despite the loss.
"The thing everybody always says about this team is they play hard every night," Dilbeck said. "When I took the job that's what I asked them, 'You just play hard every night. I'll always be proud of you,' And we played really hard tonight."
Dilbeck said playing the top team in 4A on its home court was great preparation for the rest of the postseason.
"There's no easy ones," Dilbeck said. "We knew this from playing Westminster on their court. They're No. 1 in the state for a reason."
Hopkins, Thomas and Jake Langlois were named to the all-tournament team.
