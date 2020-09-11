PRICEVILLE — The game-winning drive was more of a grind than it was a thing of beauty. However, that didn’t stop Priceville High from putting what junior William Baker called an “amazing” ending to a crucial 42-35 victory over visiting Brooks in a Class 4A Region 8 game Friday night.
It was Baker’s 2-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Wyatt Hurt with two seconds remaining that ended the scoring in a back-and-forth second half. It also putting an exclamation point on a bruising 15-play, 70-yard march that began with 8:14 on the clock. The drive included a fourth-and-5 conversion on the fourth play and a missed field goal that was wiped out by a roughing the kicker penalty.
“It was a wild game,” said Priceville head coach Chris Foster. “It felt like the last team that had the ball was going to win.”
That’s one reason he rolled the dice on fourth down from his team’s 35-yard line with 6:38 left. The most important reason, though, was something else.
“I like to put my faith in the players, let them make the plays,” Foster said. “I don’t want to take a potential win out of their hands if I feel like they’re capable of doing it.”
His players reward him when sophomore Xander Gaines took an inside handoff and burst 11 yards for a first down. After that, it was a steady dose of Gaines and Jerry Burton, who finished with 79 yards on 21 carries, as the Bulldogs (2-1, 1-1 Region 8) marched down the field and ate up the clock.
Eventually, the drive stalled and JJ Vallejo came on for a potential go-ahead field goal with 37 seconds remaining. His 33-yard attempt sailed wide left, but the Lions roughed Vallejo, giving Priceville a first down on the 8-yard line.
The final snap came with nine seconds remaining. The objective was simple, even though it went against the grain for a team that had run the ball 40 times in the previous 42 plays.
“(We were) looking to win the game,” Baker said.
Hurt faked a handoff, rolled right and fit the ball into a tight space in the back corner of the end zone. Baker went up to snare the ball for the win. It was Hurt’s third pass of the night and his second touchdown toss. The other was a 14-yard connection with Cody Kennedy in the first quarter.
Gaines led the way for Priceville, carrying the ball 14 times for 190 yards with touchdown runs of 62 and 50 yards. Brooks quarterback Hunter Himber ran 24 times for 120 yards with three touchdowns, and completed 15-of-17 passes for 146 yards.
Priceville scored on its first two possessions and used a 85-yard kickoff return by sophomore Mason Cartee to carry a 21-14 lead into halftime. Both teams scored on every one of their second-half possessions.
For Priceville, the final result took a bit of the sting away from a difficult evening the previous Friday when the Bulldogs opened region play with a lost at West Morgan.
“This is what builds character in a football team,” Foster said. “This was a character-building moment for us, hopefully. They gave me gave effort this week.”
