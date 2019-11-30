Priceville’s Jenna Walker announced her college commitment Thursday. The junior point guard plans to play at Western Kentucky when she graduates in 2021.
“They have a really outstanding team with a great mix of different types of guard play,” Walker said. "Their (forwards) have great height and work ethic. They play a style of basketball that fits really well with my style of play."
Walker had offers from UCF, Ole Miss, Louisianan Tech, UAB, Samford, Vanderbilt and Auburn. Walker was a second-team All-State selection last year in Class 4A. She is already in the top 25 on the AHSAA’s career assists list.
Western Kentucky competes in Conference USA and is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Greg Collins is in his first year as head coach. He spent six seasons on Western Kentucky’s staff before being promoted to head coach.
Walker still has two years left with Priceville. The Bulldogs are 3-4 with their next game being against Danville on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.