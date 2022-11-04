PRICEVILLE — Mason Cartee has a habit of making big plays in big games.
He may have outdone himself Friday night in Priceville’s 49-28 victory over Central-Florence.
The senior running back scored five touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter to lead the undefeated Bulldogs to a first-round victory in the Class 4A playoffs.
“I knew my team needed me to step up late in the game, and that’s what I tried to do,” Cartee said. “I’m glad it worked out so we can play some more football together.”
Priceville (11-0) advances to a second-round matchup at Oneonta next Friday. The Redskins advanced with a 56-14 win at Haleyville.
The Bulldogs were locked in a 28-28 tie vs. Central with 5:25 left to play when Cartee took over. He scored three times on the last four times he touched the football.
First came a dramatic 45-yard dash around right end with 3:58 left to put Priceville up 34-28. Following Blitz Clemons’s 32-yard touchdown run with 1:46 to play, Cartee scored on a 2-point conversion to make it 42-28.
Then with 27 seconds left, Cartee intercepted a pass at midfield and returned it for the final touchdown. It was the cherry on top of the hot fudge sundae.
“I’ve seen him have a lot of great games and that has to rank in the top five and we really needed it,” Priceville head coach Chris Foster said.
After plowing through 10 opponents in 10 straight weeks, Priceville was open the final week of the regular season for some rest and healing.
Apparently the rest turned into rust. After Cartee scored on the first play of the game on a 53-yard pass from Jackson Prickett, Central (6-5) brought the fight to the Bulldogs.
The Wildcats used two long, ball-control drives to score touchdowns on their first two possessions of the first half. Cartee’s 8-yard run in the second quarter made it 14-14 at halftime.
Central took a 21-14 lead in the third quarter after another long drive. Priceville answered with Prickett’s 2-yard touchdown dive into the end zone to tie the game at 21-21 with 2:37 left in the third quarter.
Cartee put Priceville up 28-21 with 10:19 left to play on a 17-yard run. Central matched that with another long drive to make it 28-28 with 5:25 left. Then it was Cartee time.
“We did not play well in the first half,” Foster said. “We made some adjustments at halftime on both offense and defense and that made a big difference.
“Thankfully we are a battle-tested team and that came through for us tonight. Central outplayed us most of the night.”
Priceville has won 21 of its last 23 games. The Bulldogs have won 13 straight home games dating back to 2020.
This is Priceville’s fourth trip to the playoffs. This is the second straight year for Priceville to advance to the second round of the playoffs and third time in the last four years.
