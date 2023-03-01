BIRMINGHAM — The happy ride for Priceville girls basketball won’t stop.
The Bulldogs are cruising into the Class 4A state championship game after a convincing 56-36 win over UMS-Wright on Tuesday at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.
“What a ride! I love it, and I don’t want to get off,” Priceville coach Terri Nelson said.
Waiting in the championship game is two-time defending champion Prattville Christian. The Panthers defeated New Hope in the semifinals, 52-37.
Against UMS-Wright, Priceville led from start to finish. The Bulldogs were up 14-7 after the first quarter and 29-14 at halftime. The lead was 42-19 after three quarters.
One more win would give the Priceville girls their first state championship in program history. It would be the school’s fifth basketball state championship. The boys won state titles in 1951, 1955, 1961 and 1965.
Now a new generation is on the edge of making new championship memories for the Priceville community.
“It feels so good, it’s so good for our town,” Nelson said. “People want hope, and it can come through things like this. I hope this platform is getting kids to dream big again.”
Usually when Priceville wins big it is because the Bulldogs are draining 3-point baskets from all over the floor. This win was different with the defense leading the way on a day when Priceville hit just 3 of 16 from behind the arc.
“A lot of teams come in here living by the three,” Nelson said. “You can also die by the three, if they aren’t falling.”
UMS-Wright hit 7 of 22 3s with four of those coming in the fourth quarter with Priceville holding a commanding lead.
Priceville’s defense forced 22 turnovers. That was good for a 25-4 scoring advantage.
“Defense has been a big part of our focus all year,” Nelson said. “We love to play fast and we don’t want to slow down.
“One way we get to play fast is if we play defense hard. We like to dig the heck out of people.”
Sophomore Leslie Hames led Priceville with 15 points. She was two of five from behind the 3-point line. Gracin Prater had 12 points and seven steals. Abby Langlois and Lauren Hames each scored eight points.
“We work on knowing our roles,” Prater said. “That’s what makes us a great team, knowing each other’s roles, knowing our strengths and weaknesses and adding on to it.”
Priceville’s 5-foot-2 point guard Ashlyn Johnson, who is known more for racking up assists, led her team in rebounds with 10.
Now it’s one more win for a state championship.
“I’m just so excited. I just want to finish it,” Prater said.
