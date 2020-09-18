PRICEVILLE — Priceville’s biggest enemy in the first half of Friday’s Class 4A Region 8 game against visiting Wilson wasn’t standing on the opposite sideline.
“That’s actually what we talked about at half,” said Priceville head coach Chris Foster. “We were really the only ones stopping ourselves. That’s what it felt like. We did a good job blocking. We've got to do a good job making sure we protect the ball.”
For the most part, the second half was a different story as the Bulldogs used four rushing touchdowns and a salty defense to walk away with a 45-27 victory over the Warriors in Priceville’s homecoming game.
Priceville’s first half mistakes included a pair of turnovers and a penalty that negated an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Mason Cartee. Wilson parlayed the Bulldogs’ troubles into a 21-7 lead with quarterback Carson Terry throwing for 143 yards and a score.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 2-1 Region 8) did manage to end the half with some success. Quarterback Wyatt Hurt connected with Gabe Kennedy on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 25.4 seconds left in the half to trim the deficit to a touchdown. Wilson misplayed the ensuing kickoff, and Priceville recovered at the Warriors’ 40-yard line. The Bulldogs quickly moved into position for JJ Vallejo to end the half with a 32-yard field goal to cut Wilson’s lead to 21-17 at the half.
“I think it’s huge, anytime you can kind of switch that momentum and get it going the other way,” Foster said. “It’s a positive way to end the first half and get it going for the second half.”
Priceville began the second half with another turnover, but the Bulldogs' defense forced a Wilson punt. The rest of the way was dominated by the Bulldogs.
Cartee’s 13-yard run gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game, 24-21 with 6:51 left in the third quarter. Another defensive stop led to Jerry Burton’s 3-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. The next two Priceville possessions ended in explosive scoring runs of 53 yards by Cartee and 40 yards by Burton.
The Bulldogs rushed for 323 yards overall with 233 rushing yards coming after halftime. Burton had 136 rushing yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns. Cartee had 71 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Xander Gaines rushed for 81 yards on eight carries. Hurt was effective through the air when called upon, completing four passes on six attempts for 65 yards.
Priceville’s defense pitched a second-half shutout until Wilson (1-4, 1-2 Region 8) scored on a 42-yard pass from Carson Terry to Andrew Terry on the final play of the game. The Warriors gained 75 of their 122 second-half yards on that drive, which came against Priceville’s backup defense.
“I felt like, in the first half, they were hitting us on a lot of short passes,” said Foster, whose team gave up 181 first-half yards. “... We did a better job of finding what we were supposed to be doing in the second half.”
