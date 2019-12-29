D190914 Priceville vs Randolph (copy)
Priceville's Jerry Burton (27) is a finalist for Class 4A Back of the Year. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 Jeronimo Nisa

The honors keep coming for Priceville’s Jerry Burton.

The junior running back is a finalist for the Class 4A Back of the Year honor.

The back and lineman of the year for each of the seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications will be announced on Jan. 14 at an awards luncheon in Montgomery.

Burton is a finalist in Class 4A along with Jacksonville running back Rontarius Wiggins and Saint John Paul II quarterback Seth Brown.

The finalists for 4A lineman of the year are Will Breland of state champion UMS-Wright of Mobile, Chase Little of Catholic-Montgomery and Cam Riley of Hillcrest-Evergreen.

The 5-foot-11, 175 pound Burton rushed for 2,510 yards and 33 touchdowns in leading Priceville to a school-record tying eight wins and a first ever playoff victory.

Burton is the second Priceville football player ever to be a finalist for 4A Back of the Year. Priceville quarterback Kaleb Barker was the 4A Back of the Year in 2015. Barker just concluded a record-breaking career at Troy.

Here are the finalists for the other six classifications:

--

Class 7A

Back: Dee Beckwith, Florence; Sawyer Pate, Thompson; Damien Taylor, Tuscaloosa County

Lineman: Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson; Javion Cohen, Central-Phenix City; Demouy Kennedy, Theodore

--

Class 6A

Back: Kris Abrams-Draine, Spanish Fort; Trey Higgins, Oxford; Roydell Williams, Hueytown

Lineman: Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals; Khurtiss Perry, Park Crossing; Jaylen Swain, Oxford

--

Class 5A

Back: Caullin Lacy, Faith Academy; Kourtlan Marsh, Mortimer Jordan; Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

Lineman: Rodney Groce, Pleasant Grove; Trent Howard, Briarwood Christian; Joshua Myrick, Corner

--

Class 3A

Back: Jackson Billings, Westminster Christian; Jack Hayes, Piedmont; Daquan Johnson, Flomaton

Lineman: Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian; Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn; Sean Smith, Piedmont

--

Class 2A

Back: Kaleb Jones, Collinsville; Domonique Thomas, Ohatchee; Jalen White, Daleville

Lineman: Arian Gregory, Luverne; Caleb Lyles, Fyffe; Eric Shaw, Reeltown

--

Class 1A

Back: Tucker Kilcrease, Brantley; Kristian Story, Lanett; Tate Warr, Millry

Lineman: Michael Allen Cole, Sweet Water; Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens County; Mack McCluskey, Mars Hill Bible

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

