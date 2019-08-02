PRICEVILLE — It’s not often that a Division I football recruit waits until his freshman year of high school to start playing the sport. It’s also not often that a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle plays football in north Alabama.
Priceville High senior Michael McNutt checks off both boxes. He hated hitting when he was in middle school. That seems unusual for someone twice the size of the people he’s supposed to hit, but it turned him away from football. He was 6-foot-5, 250 pounds as an eighth grader.
Former Bulldogs head coach David Dirk Strunk convinced McNutt to play and helped him embrace the sport's physicality. Contact is now McNutt’s best friend.
“It ended up being the the sport I love the most,” said McNutt, who also played basketball for 12 years. “Originally, I thought I wouldn’t like getting hit. There’s just something about getting hit now that makes you want to hit more. As a freshman, getting hit all of the time by the upperclassmen made me want to work harder.”
McNutt now ranks as 247Sports' No. 108 overall prospect in Alabama and is a two-star recruit. He has offers from North Alabama, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Murray State, Mercer, Howard, Eastern Kentucky and South Alabama. Liberty is his most recent offer. He received that July 24.
His size attracted a lot of those coaches, but they encouraged him to lose weight. McNutt decided he had to manage his weight if he wanted to be a versatile lineman. He weighed 350 pounds after his junior year. He made changes to his diet and shed 60 pounds during the offseason. He is now at 297 pounds.
“They wanted to see how I could move off the ball,” McNutt said. “Every coach has told me after I lost the weight that I’m so much more explosive and that I move better laterally. I feel a lot quicker.”
McNutt retained most of his muscle after slimming down. His favorite part of playing football is knocking someone to the ground and reminding them he will still be there the next play. Ever since he learned to love the physicality of football, he’s been doing that a lot.
“Every time I step on the field and I get lined up, I replay stuff in my head to make me angry,” McNutt said. “I’m as angry as I can be on the field. I just always want to put someone in the dirt.”
One of McNutt’s focuses this offseason, besides shedding weight, was improving his pass protection.
Pass protection will be important for Priceville, which has a new starting quarterback for the second season in a row. Junior Wyatt Hurt will take over for Brock Payne.
The Bulldogs also have a new head coach. Chris Foster comes from a lineman background. He was also a coordinator on both sides of the ball at Brookwood, his alma mater, for four years.
Foster is McNutt’s third head coach in his four years at Priceville. He will be counted on by Foster to be a leader.
“He’s in great shape. He is eager to accept whatever role is given to him,” Foster said. “In the weight room, you can tell his group busts it. He’s great at leading by example.”
Foster sold McNutt as a coach when he told McNutt that his senior year meant just as much to him as the years that would follow. A lot of coaches treat the first season as a learning experience. Foster doesn’t think so. He wants Priceville to win right away.
Priceville does have strong pieces on offense outside of McNutt. Junior Jerry Burton returns after rushing for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Senior Jaxson Cross is also back and will split time at receiver and running back.
On the offensive line, McNutt is joined by fellow seniors Seth Looney and Truman Terry. Priceville is set up for more success than last season.
As for his college decision, he’s waiting to take more visits and should decide by the end of the year. He wants to help bring Priceville post a winning season before he leaves.
“To have even a winning season would mean the world to me,” McNutt said. “I want to win some games and show our freshmen what we can do. I want to set an example for them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.