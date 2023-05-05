PRICEVILLE — It’s déjà vu for the Priceville Bulldogs.
For the second week in a row, the Bulldogs must win a third game in a playoff series to keep their season alive.
Priceville and Saint John Paul II split Thursday’s doubleheader. Priceville won Game 1, 6-2. SJPII won Game 2, 7-6.
The deciding game is scheduled for Friday at Priceville with first pitch at 4:30 p.m.
Last week, Priceville split the doubleheader at Cordova on Friday and then won the series 4-3 with a run in the seventh inning.
Priceville got off to a great start vs. SJPII. Wes Walker belted a two-run homer in the first inning that sailed over the scoreboard beyond the left-field fence.
After Walker’s home run put Priceville up 2-0 in the first inning, the Bulldogs scored four more in the second inning. Ty Parker led off with a double and scored on Zach Chaney base hit to center that got past the center fielder and rolled to the fence.
Chaney ended up at third base and then scored on a Jackson Prickett base hit. Robert Munive singled in another run. That would be all the offense Priceville needed.
Garrison took control the rest of the way. Over the final five innings he gave up four hits and one run while striking out five. He ended the game throwing 104 pitches with five hits, one earned run, one walk and six strikeouts. He also hit four batters. Three came in the first inning.
In Game 2, SJPII scored three runs in the first and three more in the second inning. The 6-0 lead held up until Priceville broke through with two runs in the fifth. Priceville rallied for four in the top of the seventh tie the game at 6-6.
SJPII then scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to take the victory.
Priceville came into the series having won 16 of its last 17. The Bulldogs lost in the first game of the second round series at Cordova, 7-4. They bounced back and won the next two games, 6-2 and 4-3. Priceville swept North Jackson in two games in the first round of the playoffs.
SJPII came into Friday’s play having won five of its last six. The loss was in the second game of the first round of the playoffs to Oneonta, 8-6. The Falcons bounced back to win the third game of the series, 11-4. SJPII swept Brooks, 6-4 and 8-7, in the second round last week.
This is the second time Priceville has advanced to the third round. The first time was in 2005 in Class 2A. Phil Campbell won that series, 2-1.
Priceville (29-7) has set a school record with wins this season. The Bulldogs missed the playoffs out of Class 4A, Area 13 last season. The two teams that did advance to the playoffs out of Area 13 were Saint John Paul II and Westminster Christian.
