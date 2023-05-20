PRICEVILLE — This was the year of the Priceville Bulldogs.
No matter which the sport — from football and volleyball in the fall, to baseball and softball in the spring — the Bulldogs just kept churning out records.
"I've been coaching at Priceville for 16 years, and when we started we had a vision of what we wanted sports to be like at Priceville," said Terrie Nelson, head girls basketball coach. "To see everything finally come together, it was truly something special to be a part of."
Once just a small town, the city of Priceville continues to grow every year. The sports programs have followed suit, and that has fueled success that culminated in the 2022-23 year.
Nelson pointed to one factor in particular behind it.
"When I first started here, a lot of athletes were specializing. Now they want to play multiple sports," Nelson said. "The coaches have encouraged that, and I think it's built a culture that has played a huge part in our success as a school."
The record breaking year started with football.
Since coming on board prior to the 2019 season, head coach Chris Foster has brought a level of success never before seen at Priceville.
This year the Bulldogs put together their best season yet, earning the program's first ever undefeated regular season.
"This year was the first year that I had a group of seniors that had been with me since they were freshmen," said Foster. "I think in order to have success, you have to have seniors that are bought in and can be good leaders for you. This year we were blessed with a really talented group of seniors."
Priceville, however, is still trying to get past its second-round playoff curse.
"Each year is different because you're going to have a new group. But if we keep working, I'm confident that we will eventually take that next step," Foster said.
Football didn't have all the fun in fall, as volleyball put together a stellar season as well.
In her first season as head coach, Emily Logan led the Bulldogs to a 28-13 record, the program's first area title since 2015 and just the second state tournament berth in school history.
Logan said it was just the start.
"When we toured the facilities at the state tournament, you could see the awe in a lot of their faces," Logan said after the season. "I told my young girls to remember that feeling, because I want this to become a normal thing for Priceville volleyball.
"I'm going to relish the memories of this season, but I am very excited for the future."
In November, Adam Taylor finished top five at the state cross-country meet, while his team finished fourth overall. Taylor followed that up with an even better May when he won gold medals in the Class 4A 400-, 800- and 1600-meter runs. The Priceville senior also set a meet record in the 800 at 1:55.4. The UAH signee won the 400-meter run with a time of 50.89 and the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:21.33.
Taylor was named the Class 4A-7A state meet Male MVP.
In the winter, it was Priceville girls basketball that stole the show. Under Nelson, the Bulldogs have been a model of consistency. However, the big success has always eluded them.
That changed this year when Priceville upset Deshler in the 4A Northwest Regional to win the program's first regional championship. The Bulldogs rode the momentum all the way to the state finals.
"I've had some talented teams and kids, but it just seemed like we were stuck in that Sweet 16," Nelson said. "Finally getting over that hump was an amazing feeling, because it's something that we had been working towards for a long time."
We finished off in the spring where Priceville softball finished 40-10 and advanced to the 4A North Regional.
The baseball team went 29-7, finished the regular season ranked No. 1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
"We were disappointed with how the previous season ended, so that made it much sweeter," said head baseball coach Preston Potter. "With the group we had, we knew if it ever clicked, it would be special. It seemed to all come together at the same time and we just got rolling."
And, despite having a large senior class, Potter said the season just set the Bulldogs up for more success going forward.
"Every year is a new team, and we can't use the previous year's success as an excuse to not put in the work," Potter said. "That being said, we can use this season to build off into more success in the future."
The year showed that Priceville is a school on the rise, with programs that have the ability to reach the highest level of success in multiple sports.
Of course, there is a caveat.
With the growth of both the city and the school, there's a chance that Priceville could rise to Class 5A in the next realignment, which would begin with the 2025-26 school year.
But even if that happens, Priceville coaches aren't worried.
"I think as we continue to grow that we will continue to attract kids and families to the area," Nelson said. "If we go up to 5A, we may have some growing pains at first, but I think we will continue to build upon the success that we are already having."
