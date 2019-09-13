PRICEVILLE — Priceville built on the strength of its running game with nearly 400 yards and pulled away from Randolph 42-24 in Class 4A, Region 7 play.
Jerry Burton led Priceville's ground attack with 276 of Priceville's 395 yards and four touchdowns. Jaxon Cross ran for another score. Quarterback Wyatt Hurt threw a touchdown pass to Cross and picked off a Randolph throw in the Bulldogs' end zone to stop a potential scoring drive. William Baker intercepted a Raiders pass on the last play of the game. The Bulldogs (2-1, 2-0) did not punt until the final seconds of the game after running time off the clock.
"I thought Burton had a great night," Priceville coach Chris Foster said. "I think more importantly, that offensive line that blocked for him had a great night. Those guys have really ... bought into what we're doing, and I couldn't be prouder of them."
Burton shared his coaches appreciation for the offensive line.
"Our line is crazy," Burton said. "I promise you this is one of the best lines in north Alabama, if not all of Alabama."
Randolph quarterback Major Dwyer threw for a touchdown and ran for two more. Reed Thurman rushed for another touchdown. John Calvin Perry recovered a fumble.
Randolph (1-2, 1-1) struck first on the game's first drive. Thurman carried the ball on all three plays for 70 yards capped by a 45-yard run to put the Raiders ahead 6-0. The 2-point try failed.
Burton had five carries for 44 yards on Priceville's first possession before Hurt's 32-yard touchdown toss to Cross.
After losing Thurman for the game with an ankle injury on the first play of its next drive, Randolph reached the Priceville 26, but Hurt picked off a fourth down pass into the end zone.
Priceville capitalized on the turnover with an 80-yard drive that culminated in Burton scoring from six yards out with 7:17 left in the second quarter.
Priceville padded the lead in the second half by scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions. Cross scored on a 7-yard run at the 9:39 mark after the Bulldogs received the opening kickoff of the half.
Priceville will host Fairview on Friday in a game outside the region. Randolph will host region opponent West Morgan.
(1) comment
Fairview IS a region game for Priceville!
