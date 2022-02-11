HUNTSVILLE — The eighth-ranked Priceville girls' defense and pivotal contributions throughout the roster sparked a 60-45 win over host and top seed Saint John Paul II in Thursday's Class 4A, Area 13 tournament final.
Both teams will advance to next week's subregional round.
Zoey Benson led the Bulldogs (22-7) with 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks. Leslie Hames added 11 points, five rebounds, five steals and an assist. Lillyan Bloodworth had 11 points, five boards, five steals and an assist. Lauren Hames tallied seven points, five rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist. Gracin Prater contributed five rebounds, four assists, four steals, two points and a block.
Ashlyn Plott finished with a game-high 18 points for SJP II. Katie Hill had 11.
Benson pointed to the team's offensive balance as an asset in Priceville's success.
"We are a very quick group, and we are very efficient," Benson said.
Three significant runs provided the team with the lead and maintained the advantage despite the Falcons' rallies.
A 16-4 first quarter run put Priceville on top for good after SJP II opened the game with a 5-0 lead. The Falcons pulled to within 20-19, but the Bulldogs went on a 16-2 spurt from the 4:13 mark of the second period to 6:44 remaining in the third quarter. The home team scored 11 straight points from 6:21 to 1:33 in the third period to cut the margin to 36-34. Priceville responded with and 8-0 run to go out to a 10-point lead with 5:34 left in the game. The Falcons got no closer than six points with 2:02 remaining as Priceville sealed the win with 12 points from the free throw line. Bloodworth was 11 of 12 from the line during that stretch.
"(The Falcons) played really intense," Leslie Hames said. "I want to thank all my teammates and everybody for coming out to support us because we wouldn't have got through it if we hadn't had people supporting us."
The Bulldogs' defense totaled 17 steals and seven blocks that led to several transition scoring opportunities that ignited those runs.
"That's what our main focus was this year, our defense," Prater said.
The game was played in a standing-room-only gym with energetic participation from both teams' fans from start to finish. Priceville's packed fans section and included an animated student group that led the cheers and chants.
"It was good," Lauren Hames said. "It helped."
"It's a great game in general but a great game for girls basketball to have that type of climate, environment," Priceville coach Terrie Nelson said. "For teenagers that kind of ticket price is expensive, and they've showed up for the boys. They've showed up for us. To bring that kind of crowd top pack the gym out it just shows how much our community loves our team and we love them. So we're trying to play our best to do it for them."
Benson, Lauren and Leslie Hames, and Prater were named to the all-tournament team.
