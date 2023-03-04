BIRMINGHAM — Priceville coach Terrie Nelson says that after her team loses a big game she has a hard time sleeping that night.
After losing Friday to Prattville Christian in the Class 4A state championship, 76-59, Nelson doubted she would get any sleep.
“I’ll be up all night thinking about this game,” Nelson said.
Staying awake all night may actually be better in this case. Going to sleep might mean nightmares of what Hannah Jones and CoCo Thomas did to her team.
Prattville Christian's Twin Towers of Jones and Thomas combined for 52 points and 31 rebounds. Jones (6-foot-2) had 23 points and 18 rebounds. Thomas (5-11) scored 29 points and had 13 rebounds.
“Those girls are just unbelievable,” Nelson said. “They are so tall and so strong.”
The seniors were a big part of Prattville Christian’s 18-3 run to open the game. When Priceville cut the lead to 28-24 late in the second quarter, the two helped push it back to 36-29 at halftime.
The third quarter was a killer for Priceville. The Bulldogs were outscored 22-11 to fall behind 58-40.
The win gives Prattville Christian three straight state championships. The Panthers won Class 3A championships in 2021 and 2022.
“These girls have carried us for a while and as seniors they weren’t going to be denied,” Prattville Christian coach Jason Roberson said.
Thomas hit 11 of 16 field goals. Jones hit 7 of 16. It seemed like whenever one missed, the other was there to get the rebound and put it in the basket.
“We tried to use one of my daddy’s old defenses against them,” Nelson said. “We tried to double-team inside with one player going for the steal, but that didn’t work.
“We got behind so much that we had to go to the press. That helped us get back in the game. Maybe we should have gone to the press sooner.”
Nelson’s father was the late Larry Slater, who coached Pell City to a state championship 35 years ago. Later he was a championship coach at Wallace State-Hanceville.
Prattville Christian dominated in all the stats. The Panthers outshot Priceville 53.2% (25 of 47) to 32.7% (18 of 55). Thomas’ 29 rebounds were more than Priceville had as a team (27).
The state champions had advantages in points in the paint (32-14), points off turnovers (26-15), fast break points (10-0) and second chance points (16-11).
The Priceville girls were making their first trip to state after winning the Northwest Regional championship. The Bulldogs advanced to the state championship game after beating UMS-Wright, 56-36, in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Nelson wasn’t about to let the ending define what the success of this season means to the program.
“I’m still smiling ear to ear,” Nelson said. “It’s so great to be here. It’s so great to look in the stands and see all the people who love this team and love these girls. It’s not what we wanted, but I’m still so proud.”
Nelson couldn’t help but look ahead. The Bulldogs lose just two seniors in Zoey Benson and Lauren Hames. After the game, the coach brought to the media room junior Gracin Prater, sophomore Leslie Hames and freshman Abby Langlois. All three were all-tournament selections.
“Having them all back is a big deal,” Nelson said.
Prater led Priceville with 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
“I loved the atmosphere and all the people out there cheering us on was great,” Prater said. “I just wish it could have lasted longer,” Prater said.
Langlois battled the Prattville Twin Towers for nine points and four rebounds before fouling out.
“I was around their height but the strength difference was harder with me being a freshman and them being seniors,” Langlois said.
Leslie and Lauren Hames each scored 10 points. They each hit two 3-point field goals.
“Our two seniors (Hames and Benson) have been amazing,” Nelson said. “They have led these younger kids so well. They’ve changed the standard for our program.”
