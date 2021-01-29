PRICEVILLE — As she struggled to hold back tears, Jenna Walker thought about her legacy at Priceville High School.
Since the school opened 21 years ago, arguably no one has had a bigger impact on the girls basketball program than Walker.
The senior was pulled up to the varsity team halfway through her seventh-grade season and has remained a crucial part of the Lady Bulldogs' program ever since. But she's nearing the end of her time in the black and gold, and has committed to play for Western Kentucky in college.
"A lot of people joke around with me asking me if I'm ever going to leave," Walker said. "But it is pretty weird to think about how this is my last go-around. Now that we're getting toward the end, it's starting to really hit me."
The Lady Bulldogs have seen arguably their best stretch of success in program history with Walker on the team. Priceville has won 20-plus games each of the last three seasons and currently sits 19-6 and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A.
"Every year we've gotten better and better and we've slowly put the puzzle pieces together each season," Walker said. "We've come up short in the past, but this year feels a little different."
Championship aspirations
In the previous three seasons, Priceville's best mark was 24 wins.
This year they are on pace to almost reach that point before the regular season even ends.
The table is being set for the 2020-21 Lady Bulldogs to be the best in school history.
"That was the expectation coming in. We're a very senior heavy team and we came in with a different mindset that expectations were a championship," said Walker.
"We're just like everyone else, we want to be there at the end, playing for a state championship."
Priceville's success this season vaulted them to the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A at one point. However, Walker pointed out, it wasn't long before the Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 behind Anniston.
"That was really an honor that we got to No. 1," she said. "Last week we dropped to No. 2. I think that’s more humbling to go down after you've been up. At the end it doesn't matter who's ranked what, just who's holding the trophy."
Overcoming obstacles
The 2020-21 season hasn't been without its hurdles. Most notably, the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Walker is thankful to have a season, there have been sacrifices that have been made.
This year the Morgan County tournament was canceled over COVID concerns.
For all their success, Priceville's girls had never won the prestigious tournament. The stars seemed to be aligning for this year to finally be the year, which made it all the more heartbreaking when the tournament was canceled.
"That was devastating. Winning the county tournament was something we've never done and something that we've worked for and always wanted to do," Walker said. "I felt really confident that this year could be the year. So to not have the chance to compete for it, it was heartbreaking."
Not having a county championship just puts even more emphasis on the team's other championship aspirations.
"Our goals every year are to win the county, then area, regionals and then state," Walker said. "You want to build off each one, but now we want to win the others to offset not having county."
Leaving a legacy
So what will the legacy of Jenna Walker be at Priceville?
She will no doubt go down as one of the best players ever to suit up for the Bulldogs. She's a fierce competitor with a team-first mentality, as evidenced by her having the sixth-most career assists in AHSAA history.
So, as she wiped away tears, Walker thought about what her legacy would be.
"I think that my legacy will be, I hope, as one of the best players to ever come through Priceville," she said. "But I also hope that people in our town will remember me as someone who always put Priceville, and their school and their team first."
A storied career that is coming to an end, perhaps that legacy will end with a blue map.
