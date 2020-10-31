PRICEVILLE — It was an emotional and night for senior Priceville running back Jerry Burton.
Burton rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns and surpassed 5,000 rushing yards for his career as the Bulldogs overcame a St. John Paul II comeback with a 35-29 win in overtime on Friday.
"He's the man in Priceville," Priceville coach Chris Foster said. "We were going to ride him as long as we possibly could. We figured we've got one last game with him, let's just see how much he can run it."
Priceville (6-4) led 15-0 in the first half but trailed 29-22 in the fourth quarter before tying the game with a Wyatt Hurt touchdown pass to Xander Gaines. Defensive lineman Tyler Cappi picked off a Falcons pass after Gaines ran for a touchdown in overtime to seal the victory.
"It's literally like a dream," Burton said of finishing his high school career. "The whole night feels surreal. You know you're going to get here but it's getting there. You work so hard and then finally, at that final game and you have something to show for it. You have a winning season, two of them in a row. It's, almost speechless, basically."
Burton compiled 200 yards and three scores on the ground in the first half. He had a 63-yard scoring run on the game's first offense play. He added a 27-yarder, matching his jersey number, with 6:22 left in the first quarter. His third touchdown run, a 50-yarder with 9:06 remaining in the half, put Priceville up 22-7 and pushed his career rushing total past 5,000 yards.
"Whenever I hit that, I cried a little bit," Burton said. "It got me a little emotional. I was thinking about the little kid Jerry that was talking about being a football star, whether it was high school, college or whatever. It's just been an accomplishment for me to be successful in football in general."
Burton was even more emotional seeing Cappi's interception to clinch the win.
"I was like, 'Oh my God, it's over,'" Burton said. "We actually won the game. And in overtime."
Cappi, a junior, was grateful for helping get the win for Burton and the seniors.
"That (win), everything," Cappi said. "For the seniors and everything. It was amazing."
