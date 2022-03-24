D220324 Fans players of the week

Priceville’s Jackson Prickett and Falkville’s Elli Lorance were voted this week’s Fans’ Favorites.

Boys

Jackson Prickett, Priceville

Prickett had three doubles, four RBIs, five stolen bases and 10 runs scored last week. He also earned a win in two pitching appearances, allowing no earned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. "Jackson has been swinging it well all season," coach Preston Potter said. "It's good to see him get going his last few times on the mound as well."

Girls

Elli Lorance, Falkville

Lorance had four hits, including a homer, and six RBIs in a big win over Tanner. "Elli always goes above and beyond to improve her stats and better her team goals every game," coach Mallory Jones said. "In the Tanner game Elli went in the game with a goal in mind, and she exceeded her own expectations, which she does often.”

Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Priceville’s Anna Katherine Hopkins, Austin’s Kenley Hilleary, Athens Bible’s Cana Vining and Brewer’s Brie Voss. Boys: Hartselle’s Caleb Pittman, East Limestone’s Jacob Eslick, Athens’ Caiden Dumas and West Limestone’s Cooper Phillips.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.