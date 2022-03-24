Boys
Jackson Prickett, Priceville
Prickett had three doubles, four RBIs, five stolen bases and 10 runs scored last week. He also earned a win in two pitching appearances, allowing no earned runs on three hits with eight strikeouts. "Jackson has been swinging it well all season," coach Preston Potter said. "It's good to see him get going his last few times on the mound as well."
Girls
Elli Lorance, Falkville
Lorance had four hits, including a homer, and six RBIs in a big win over Tanner. "Elli always goes above and beyond to improve her stats and better her team goals every game," coach Mallory Jones said. "In the Tanner game Elli went in the game with a goal in mind, and she exceeded her own expectations, which she does often.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Priceville’s Anna Katherine Hopkins, Austin’s Kenley Hilleary, Athens Bible’s Cana Vining and Brewer’s Brie Voss. Boys: Hartselle’s Caleb Pittman, East Limestone’s Jacob Eslick, Athens’ Caiden Dumas and West Limestone’s Cooper Phillips.
