NORTH COURTLAND — The R.A. Hubbard Chiefs were on a mission Tuesday night, and they wouldn't be denied.
The Chiefs defeated Lawrence County 53-50, earning the No. 1 seed in the Lawrence County tournament in the process.
"It's a big deal, and I'm proud of our guys for going out there and getting it done," said R.A. Hubbard head coach Chris Lewis. "It's an awesome opportunity for us, now we need to take advantage of it."
Lawrence County made a comeback late, but for most of the game R.A. Hubbard was in complete control.
The Chiefs led 17-9 after the first quarter, 25-18 at halftime and 37-26 after three quarters.
"Our guys have bought into the process," Lewis said. "I even gave guys that haven't played as much more playing time and there wasn't a drop-off. That experience will prove valuable come postseason time."
Trey Kellogg led Hubbard with 22 points, while Cookie Cobb had 19. Kade White had 13 for Lawrence County, and Alandis Johnson had 10.
The Red Devils came back to cut the lead to 52-50 with 11 seconds left. However, Braylon Dame's potential game-tying shot fell short at the buzzer.
The loss drops Lawrence County, last year's county champion, to the No. 2 seed for the county tournament, which is set to start Thursday at Hatton High School. The tournament will run through Saturday night.
This year's tournament will be a special one for R.A. Hubbard. Because of the possible closure of the school, this could be the last county tournament the Chiefs participate in.
That's a message Lewis is delivering to his team loud and clear.
"We don't know what tomorrow will hold," Lewis said. "So we're going to go out and control what we can control."
Lawrence County girls 54, R.A. Hubbard 43: The old sports cliche says it's not about how you start, but how you finish.
Lawrence County proved that Tuesday night.
The Red Devils closed both halves strongly, and it allowed them to pick up a key win over a county rival.
"They're a very athletic and quick team, so we showed that maturity and growth by being able to close," said Lawrence County head coach K.C. Orr.
Savannah Williams led Lawrence County with 19 points. Josie Montgomery and Anna Clare Hutto each had 10.
Katelyn Cooper led R.A. Hubbard with 20.
The win earned Lawrence County the No. 1 seed in the county tournament. The defending champs, the Red Devils will be the top seed for the first time in more than five years.
"That was one of our goals, because it's been at least five years since we were the top seed," Orr said. "We're the defending champs, but we're still laser focused and hungry. We want to win as badly as ever."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.