R.A. Hubbard 18, Phillips 6: The R.A. Hubbard Chiefs picked up their third straight Class 1A, Region 8 win Friday night when they went on the road and defeated Phillips Bear Creek.
Tyran Murphy had two touchdowns in the game, a 65-yard run and a 30-yard reception from quarterback Keyondrick Cobb. The Chiefs' other touchdown came on a 10-yard pass from Cobb to Qunitez McCoy.
With the win, Hubbard is 3-2 overall and 3-0 in region play.
The Chiefs will be off next week before resuming region play the following week against Vina.
