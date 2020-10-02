VINA — R.A. Hubbard (4-2, 4-0) got a huge road win Friday night, shutting out winless Vina, 49-0, in a Class 1A, Region 8 contest.
Huge win over Vina keeps R.A. Hubbard undefeated in region
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 8 restaurants planning to open or relocate in Decatur
- Athens superintendent paid $15,511 monthly on administrative leave
- 2 Decatur attorneys seek Morgan County judgeship
- Austinville Elementary to be taught virtually Monday; 13 employees quarantined
- Lawrence joins Limestone at 'very high risk' for COVID-19; Morgan stays 'low risk'
- Fire marshal: Decatur events center fire left 'total loss,' investigated as arson
- Decatur Morgan Hospital sees weekend COVID-19 spike, adding COVID unit to Parkway
- Gov. Ivey extends pandemic rule requiring face masks
- Housing Authority directors announce retirements as HUD issues low rating
- $1.8M in online sales taxes in escrow as schools look to fund SROs
Images
Videos
Commented
- Newly elected teen councilman facing complaint, numerous traffic citations (7)
- Negative campaign ad by secretive PAC paid for by Bowling ally (7)
- Ann McFeatters: What to expect from a Trump-packed Supreme Court (4)
- Ruling dismissing lawsuit says city could've implemented council-manager system in 2018 (3)
- Trees vs. traffic: Experts say pruning can be aesthetically pleasing in Decatur neighborhood (3)
- Planning Commission rejects historic florist’s request for rezoning (3)
- Election issues lead Decatur council to defund Chamber of Commerce (3)
- Voketz lawsuit seeking change in Decatur government dismissed (3)
- Ann McFeatters: As Reagan famously asked, 'Are you better off today than you were four years ago?' (2)
- 8 restaurants planning to open or relocate in Decatur (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.