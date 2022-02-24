HANCEVILLE — "This school means a lot, because we come from nowhere, so it's all we have.”
Those words from R.A. Hubbard senior Cookie Cobb carried a lot of weight.
When the final buzzer sounded Wednesday night to bring an end to the Chiefs' 51-22 loss to Covenant Christian in the final of the Class 1A Northwest Regional tournament, it also brought the end of, not only a magical season, but potentially R.A. Hubbard basketball.
That is the fate that the Chiefs nation now faces.
In November the Lawrence County Board of Education voted to close R.A. Hubbard High School. The decision left the community in limbo as they now must wait to see if the ruling is upheld in federal court.
Many have held out hope that the decision can be reversed, including Cobb.
“I want the people coming up to be able to carry on the tradition of R.A. Hubbard,” said Cobb.
Wednesday’s loss did bring to an end a special season for R.A. Hubbard. Under first year head coach Chris Lewis, the Chiefs finished 17-8, advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018.
“We didn’t have a summer together, so when school started it was building from the ground up,” Lewis said. “The guys did a good job of picking up the system and buying into the process. It was a special thing to see it all come together.”
The game started out neck and neck, with the Chiefs trailing just 11-9 in the closing seconds of the first quarter. However, an off-balance buzzer beating 3 to end the first quarter gave Covenant Christian, not only a 14-9 lead, but an offensive spark.
The Eagles finished the first half 5 of 7 from beyond the arch and took a 15 point lead into the break.
“The game plan changed tremendously when they started making those outside shots,” Lewis said. “That stretched us out further than we needed to be and didn’t allow us to pack the lane and help on their big guy.”
Kyle Hampton and Quintez McCoy each had six points to lead Hubbard, while Cobb finished with five. Reed Trapp led Covenant Christian with 15.
If it was the final game for R.A. Hubbard, those connected will remember the impact it made on the community.
“The community is R.A. Hubbard,” Lewis said. “I can assure everyone here is praying (the school) remains open, because it truly is a staple of the community.”
And until the final decision is made, the Chiefs will get back to work, planning for a repeat season in 2023.
“We made a great run this season. We’ll be back next year,” Lewis said.
