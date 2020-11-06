RAGLAND — Ragland scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:38 to play to top R.A. Hubbard, 20-16, in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs on Friday.
Hubbard led 16-7 after scoring and converting the 2-point attempt with two minutes left to play in the third quarter but couldn't hold the lead in the final period.
R.A. Hubbard's season ends at 5-6. Ragland will travel to Brilliant next Friday.
