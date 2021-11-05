NORTH COURTLAND — On a cold Friday night, the R.A. Hubbard Chiefs started out hot, but they eventually ran out of steam.
The Chiefs fell to the Meek Tigers in the first round of the state playoffs. The Chiefs led early, 12-0, but were outscored 52-8 the rest of the way, resulting in a 52-20 loss.
“Mistakes,” said R.A. Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton. “That was the issue tonight. After we got hit with adversity, we never bounced back.”
The Chiefs started the game on fire. On the first drive, quarterback Cookie Cobb connected with Quintez McCoy on a 68-yard touchdown pass to give them a 6-0 lead. After forcing a turnover on downs inside the red zone, Hubbard wasted no time scoring again, as Cobb found Kyle Hampton for a tipped pass touchdown to make it 12-0.
Then "adversity" struck. Meek scored its first touchdown to cut the lead to 12-6, then grabbed its first lead, 14-12, on a 20-yard scoop-and-score.
Hubbard answered when Cobb found Tyran Murphy and the Chiefs retook the lead, 20-14, but the Tigers surged right back with two touchdown runs, the latter set up by a long interception return to inside the 10, to take a 30-20 lead into halftime.
“Our quarterback mishandles the snap, it gets picked up and scored. Then we had an (almost) pick six,” Hampton said. “That was a two-touchdown swing.”
The second half was all Meek.
The Tigers scored three touchdowns, and depth became a serious issue for the Chiefs.
“It definitely played a part in the second half,” said Hampton. “We started having guys go down with injuries, and it became a big deal.”
Cobb finished his final game as a Chief with three passing touchdowns. The senior put together a strong season after being forced into the role following the death of teammate DJ Wiggins over the summer.
“Considering the circumstances, he did a good job,” Hampton said. “If he had been able to play there a little longer, he probably could have been even better. But given the situation, you couldn’t have asked for more out of him.”
R.A. Hubbard finished its season at 6-5.
