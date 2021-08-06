COURTLAND — Taking over as starting quarterback is never an easy job.
For R.A. Hubbard's Keyondrick Cobb, the task is even more daunting. He'll try to fill the position that the late DJ Wiggins would have played this season.
The community of Courtland was rocked this summer when a car crash took the lives of two rising Hubbard seniors, Wiggins and Javion Brown.
"They've been on my mind a lot lately," Cobb said. "They were so excited for the season. We used to text all the time about the season, how we were going to do, what our goals were, so it's been rough."
Wiggins was set to enter his third season as the team's starting quarterback. Now, the leader of the Hubbard offense will be Cobb, or “Cookie” as he is known throughout Courtland.
"It's tough because you know that was his spot, and you wish he was still here to take it," said Cobb. "But I'm going to hold my head high and try to represent for him."
Getting to this season has seemed like an eternity for the Chiefs.
"We really need this season to get started," said Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton. "We need it for the closure, for us to pay our final respects the right way."
Hubbard will no doubt be playing each and every game for Wiggins and Brown this season, but at the same time team members know they can't let the emotions control their performance.
"I think you have to find that balance. There's no way to not think about it, because if you're not thinking about it than that means you have no conscience," Hampton said. "I know it's tough on them, because it's tough on me. But you don't want the emotions to supersede the job at hand."
This won't be Cobb's first-time playing quarterback. He served as Wiggins’ backup last season and even made a couple of starts when Wiggins was injured.
"I've learned a lot from DJ," Cobb said. “As his backup, we always talked and he definitely taught me things about playing the position."
Hampton says Cobb's presence helps to keep a terrible situation from becoming even worse, as his experience at the position softens the blow of the loss of Wiggins.
"I'm thankful that I have Cookie, and I'm thankful that he got as many reps as he did last year," said Hampton. "In the playoff game last year, he had to play a lot, and that ended up being a blessing in disguise. Now he won't be shook, because he's been there, he has that experience."
It's a different world, however, when you make a start for an injured player vs. being the sole quarterback. Cobb understands his role now changes.
"It's a responsibility because now you have to lead the team."
The Chiefs have high goals this year. It starts with wanting to win a rivalry game in week one against Sheffield, a team they've never beaten, and includes aiming for a region championship. But because of what they're playing for this season, any goal they check off will be that much more special.
"It would mean everything to us," Cobb said. "We haven't beaten Sheffield, we haven't won a region championship, we haven't gone past the first round. But we plan on doing all that for them."
