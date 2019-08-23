CHEROKEE — R.A. Hubbard wasted no time in making a strong statement in 2019 as they cruised to a 46-23 win over Cherokee Thursday night.
The Chiefs scored seven first half touchdowns and pulled their starters with over five minutes to go in the second quarter.
Things started off bad when R.A. Hubbard fumbled in the Cherokee end zone on the second play from scrimmage, but it quickly turned things around. Montoya Kellogg opened the scoring with a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Domiryck Steward returned a punt for a score to give the Chiefs an early 12-0 lead. Quarterback DJ Wiggins and running back Todd Perkins both added two scores on the ground.
Head coach Mac Hampton was especially impressed with Wiggins in his first start.
“DJ Wiggins my quarterback, I was very pleased with him.” Hampton said. “He’s got a bright future ahead. He’s always been a Diamond in the rough, he was just young. Now, he’s getting that swag.”
Willie Cox got Cherokee on the board with a touchdown just before the half to make it 46-7. Tyler Smith was Cherokee’s best player of the night, scoring two touchdown runs in the second half.
Hampton was pleased to get the win, but he wants to see more out of his team.
“A win is a win and you’re always glad to see that in the win column,” Hampton said. “But in my opinion, I don’t think we played very well tonight. We have a lot of things we have to clean up.”
