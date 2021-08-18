Lay of the land
The R.A. Hubbard Chiefs are in Class 1A Region 8, along with Decatur Heritage. Joining them in the region are Cherokee, Hackleburg, Phillips-Bear Creek, Shoals Christian, Vina and Waterloo.
---
Head coach
Mac Hampton starts his fifth season. He is 20-22 overall with two playoff appearances.
---
Last season
R.A. Hubbard (5-6, 5-2) finished third in Region 8, behind Decatur Heritage and Waterloo. The Chiefs lost 20-16 at Ragland in the first round of the playoffs. They averaged 28.5 points per game, while giving up an average of 21.5 points per game.
---
Last three seasons
R.A. Hubbard has gone 18-14 the past three seasons under Hampton.
---
Words to grow on
"We really need this season to get started," Hampton said. "We need it for the closure, for us to pay our final respects the right way."
Seniors Javion Brown and DJ Wiggins died this summer in a car crash. The Chiefs have dedicated the season to them.
---
Quarterback
Wiggins was set to be a third-year starter. He passed for 824 yards and rushed for 349 yards with five total touchdowns last year.
Keyondrick Cobb — known as "Cookie" by teammates — will be the quarterback. He started a couple of games last year in place of an injured Wiggins, including the playoff game.
"I'm thankful that I have Cookie and I'm thankful that he got as many reps as he did last year," Hampton said. "In the playoff game last year, he had to play a lot, and that ended up being a blessing in disguise. Now he won't be shook, because he's been there, he has that experience."
---
Offense
The Chiefs have to replace a lot of production on offense, particularly on the ground. Their top two running backs from a season ago, Omar Napier and Vondarius Gardner, both graduated. Napier rushed for 603 yards and seven touchdowns, while Gardner had 467 yards and eight touchdowns.
Cobb was the team's leading receiver with 366 yards and five touchdowns. They must also replace Xavier Horton, a second-team All-State offensive lineman.
"The positions aren't hard to fill, because we have talented guys. It's the experience that's hard to replace," Hampton said.
Tyran Murphy, a shifty athlete, will be counted on for carries at running back, and will also split some time at receiver. Twins Kyle and Myle Hampton will play receiver as well.
The offensive line will feature Montavious Orr, Armon Clay, Triston Garth and Orlando Fells.
---
Defense
Defense has been a strength for the Chiefs under Hampton. They will line up in a 3-4, with the outside linebackers serving as hybrid strong safeties.
Montavious Orr will anchor the team at nose tackle. Orr has been a key player for Hubbard the past two seasons, but Hampton hopes this year will be the breakout season he's been waiting for.
"It's time for him. He's got all the talent in the world, now it's time for him to bust out."
Fells, Garth and Clay will also see time on the defensive line.
Cobb will play at the linebacker/safety spot, while Murphy will play at cornerback. The Hampton twins will also see time in the secondary.
---
Must-see games
The Chiefs open at home Thursday against Sheffield. The Chiefs are 0-5 vs. Sheffield.
Another big game is on Oct. 8 when the Chiefs travel to region rival Decatur Heritage. Last year, Decatur Heritage edged Hubbard 43-36.
---
Final word
"I've never had a problem with athleticism and talent since I've been here. It’s always been the dos and don'ts, the mental mistakes that have kept us from reaching our full potential," Hampton said. "We've worked really hard on that, and I think if we can fix that, we have a chance to be a really good football team."
