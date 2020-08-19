Lay of the land
Reclassification has moved the Chiefs into Class 1A, Region 8 with a lot of familiar opponents. The region lineup includes Decatur Heritage, Cherokee, Hackleburg, Phillips, Shoals Christian, Vina and Waterloo. The non-region opponents are Sheffield, Colbert County and New Hope.
R.A. Hubbard is the seventh smallest school in the AHSAA that fields a football team. The average daily attendance is listed at 63. The largest school in the state is Hoover with an average of 2,126.15.
Head coach
Mac Hampton is in his fourth season as head coach. The Chiefs have gone 15-16, including a playoff appearance in 2018.
Last season
Last year’s 5-5 record was a disappointment for a team with 10 experienced seniors.
“I really thought we could win at least seven and maybe eight or nine games,” Hampton said. “I think we learned a lesson that it’s the little mistakes that can beat you.”
After starting out at 3-0, the Chiefs lost a close one at home vs. Decatur Heritage, 28-20. They then lost four of their next five, including a season-ending 47-0 loss at home to East Lawrence.
The Chiefs averaged scoring 25.7 points a game while allowing an average of 23.5.
Last three seasons
The Chiefs are 15-16.
Words to grow on
“We feel like we are talented enough to win a lot of games this season,” Hampton said. “It comes down to football savvy. Do we understand how to do the little things that it takes to win a football game?”
Quarterback
The Chiefs want more out of their offense this season, and having starting quarterback DJ Wiggins returning for his junior season should help.
“It’s always great to have a starting quarterback returning,” Hampton said. “DJ can do a lot of good things with the football.”
Junior Cookie Cobb and sophomore Quintez McCoy both have other roles on offense, but don’t be surprised to see them take some snaps at quarterback.
Offense
Joining Wiggins, Cobb and McCoy as playmakers on offense will be seniors Omar Napier, who has battled injuries for the last two years and Tyrus Johnson, who starts at free safety on defense.
“If Omar can stay healthy and Tyrus can help us out at receiver, we should be solid on offense,” Hampton said.
Two of the most talented players on the team are linemen Xavier Horton and Montavius Orr. Horton (6-foot-2, 265 pounds, Sr.) is a three-year starter in the offensive line. Orr (6-1, 285, Jr.) has played primarily on defense, but the plan is for him to play both ways this season.
Defense
Having a roster that numbers in the low 20s means it’s necessary for most players to go both ways. Horton has not played defense before this season, but he will this season.
Orr, the strongest player on the team, is expected to dominate again at nose guard.
“I’ve seen him squat 500 pounds and bench 365 to 370,” Hampton said. “I tell him all the time that if his maturity ever catches up with physicality, he could make a lot of money playing football.”
Johnson is the leader of the defensive backfield.
Must-see games
After opening at Sheffield, the Chiefs host Colbert County on Aug. 28. It harkens back to the Alabama Highway 20 rivalry between Courtland and Colbert County that was last played a quarter-century ago.
“Coach (Brett) Mask (at Colbert County) and I thought it would be great for both communities if we played each other again,” Hampton said. “It was some great football in the past and we hope it will be again.”
Courtland and the Indians met 10 times with each team winning five games. The Courtland Chiefs won the last meeting, 20-9, in 1995. Head coach Louis White’s team went on to win the Class 1A state championship that year.
Final word
“When you are the head coach of this football program, it’s huge to continue the legacy of the football programs at Courtland and Town Creek,” Hampton said. “You also want these kids to do successful. With the return of our youth program I feel like we’re moving in a good direction that will mean success now and in the future.”
