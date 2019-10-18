NORTH COURTLAND — It was a tale of two halves Friday night as R.A. Hubbard flipped a switch to take down Valley Head, 29-18.
Trailing 18-6 at halftime, the Chiefs rattled off 22 unanswered points in the second half while holding Valley Head to a goose egg.
It was a big win for the Chiefs and a special win for head coach Mac Hampton, who had a special guest in attendance.
"My uncle, who has been like a dad to me since my dad passed away, is a retired veteran who stayed in Alaska when he retired," Hampton said. "He's 5,000 miles away from home, and tonight was the first time he ever got to see me coach. To get this win with him here, it's real special."
The game got off to a fast start with Valley Head scoring on its opening drive, only for Hubbard to answer with a kickoff return for a touchdown by Domiryck Steward, who received a pitch from Omar Napier.
After that, Valley Head tacked on two more touchdowns on a run and a pass to push their lead to 18-6.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs couldn't get out of their own way. Despite moving the ball well, they came away from the red zone three times in the first half with no points because of two interceptions and a turnover on downs.
"It was just mistakes, man," Hampton said. "We'd get down there, then we'd turn it over or have a snap go over our quarterback's head."
The second half was a different story.
Hubbard opened the second half with a 14 play, 70 yard drive capped by a one yard score from DJ Wiggins.
Wiggins later found Omar Napier for a 48 yard score on a screen.
The defense, which struggled to stop the Tigers in the first half, stepped up, not allowing them to do anything in the second half.
"The seniors hadn't won a game at home yet this year, and I challenged them tonight," Hampton said. "They were resilient. They came out with the attitude that we were going to win this ballgame, and they never wavered."
Cleveland Bibbs sealed the deal for the Chiefs with a late touchdown run.
"It feels real good," said senior Montoya Kellogg, who had a key interception in the second half. "We played free and did what were supposed to do and we got the win."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.