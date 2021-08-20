COURTLAND — In what was the season opener for both teams, the Sheffield Bulldogs got the better of R.A. Hubbard Thursday night.
The two rivals met to open the season for a second consecutive year and it ended with a 34-22 win for Sheffield.
“Super proud of the effort my guys gave tonight. We had guys dropping left and right but they never gave up,” said R.A. Hubbard head coach Mac Hampton. “Obviously, there’s a lot we have to clean up. But, that fight, that’s something I’ve instilled since day one and it makes me happy to see it.”
The win is the first for Sheffield under head coach Harold Wisdom, who is in his first head coaching job.
“It feels great to get that first win,” Wisdom said. “We left a lot on the table, but we’ll never apologize for a win. I’ll take an ugly win any day of the week.”
The Chiefs opened up the scoring for the game in the first quarter when quarterback Keyondrick Cobb connected with Qunitez McCoy for a 35-yard touchdown. A successful 2-point conversion made it 8-0.
Sheffield responded, scoring 26 straight points well into the third quarter. The first touchdown came on a quarterback keeper from Ben Hood, but the next three came from running back Derrick Hood, including two one-play scores of over 40 yards.
Hood finished the night with nearly 300 yards to go with his three touchdowns, but Wisdom was quick to push the brakes.
“Everyone’s going to look at the 300 yards and the three touchdowns, but what I look at is he had three turnovers,” said Wisdom. “That’s something that can make or break a game. But he didn’t make any excuses and he knows we have to get that cleaned up.”
Hubbard added two more touchdowns on an eight-yard score from Mikey McCoy and a scoop-and-score from Keyshawn Kingston. The fumble was caused by defensive lineman Montavious Orr, a player Hampton had rave reviews for.
“That man played like a first-team All-State player tonight,” he said.
The Chiefs had success throwing the ball behind Cobb, but struggled both running the ball and defending the run. The ground game is the Chiefs’ bread and butter, and it’s something Hampton knows they’ll have to get fixed quickly.
“I think a lot of it was effort. We needed to give more effort when times get tough,” Hampton said. “We started out great, we were moving the ball, but that one shot of adversity and we kind of shied away. That trend carried throughout the game, and that’s something that can’t happen for us.”
