Yancey Randolph has a slew of memories from his basketball coaching career.
One of his favorites is when his Falkville boys faced Carbon Hill in the sub-regional round. Carbon Hill was coached by his father, Jimmy Randolph. Dad got the best of the son that night.
“Our family has a lot of wonderful memories of my Dad. He was a special man,” Yancey Randolph said.
Jimmy Randolph died on Sept. 8 at age 79. He was one of three men who died this month who left their mark on the sports scene in Morgan County. Randolph coached West Morgan to consecutive county tournament championships in 1976-1978.
Hartselle native Preston Newman died on Sept. 10 at age 74. He played football at Morgan County High School and was later a record-setting punter at Jacksonville State. His nickname was “Punt.” Newman was inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 2007 along with his brother Johnny.
Hartselle’s Oscar Knox died on Sept. 11 at age 86. He also played football at Morgan County High and then played at Auburn on the 1957 national championship team. Knox was inducted into the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.
Randolph grew up in Hatton and played on that school’s first football team. He played on the 1958 Hatton basketball team that lost in the state championship game to Austinville, 56-52. He coached for over two decades at schools around north Alabama, including West Morgan and Brewer. His head coaching career started at Coosa County in 1969 and ended at Carbon Hill in 2000.
According to his son, Randolph’s teams won 400 games, nine county tournament championships, 17 area championships, advanced to the Sweet 16 a total of 14 times and to the Elite Eight one time. That Elite Eight trip was with West Morgan in 1977 with star player Tim Thomas, who later played on a SEC Tournament championship team at Ole Miss.
Newman was a punter on the freshmen team at Alabama in 1965. In 1968, he was punting for Jacksonville State, where his brother Johnny played. JSU had been in need of a punter and Johnny told his coaches about Preston.
In three seasons at JSU, Preston Newman set several school and conference records. He was the punter on JSU’s 10-0 conference championship team in 1970.
Sadly, Johnny Newman died of a cerebral hemorrhage following a spring practice session in 1969. The school retired his jersey number 66.
“If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have been (at Jacksonville),” Preston said in 2007. “I can still see his face looking at me in the huddle.”
Knox had the good fortune to play on a national championship team at Auburn. He also had the misfortune to be stuck on the bench behind All-American center Jackie Burkett.
“Oscar didn’t get to play a lot at Auburn, but that didn’t stop him from being a great teammate,” said Lloyd Nix, the starting quarterback of that Auburn team. “I can’t say enough good things about what a great person Oscar was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.