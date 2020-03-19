Decatur Heritage (11-1) is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 2A baseball in the latest rankings from the Alabama Sports Writers Association. The Eagles are the highest ranked area baseball team.
In softball, Hatton at No. 1 in Class 2A and Danville at No. 2 in 4A are the two highest ranked area teams.
Other ranked area softball teams are Austin (14-2) at No. 5 in 7A, Hartselle (12-1-1) at No. 5 in 6A, East Limestone (11-3) at No. 9 in 5A and Falkville (12-2) at No. 4 in 1A.
Other ranked area baseball teams are Athens (13-5) at No. 4 in 6A, Hartselle (10-7) at No. 7 in 6A, West Morgan (7-1) at No. 5 in 4A, West Limestone (10-4) at No. 7 in 4A and Lindsay Lane (15-1) at No. 8 in 1A.
— David Elwell
