After three rounds of online voting, the four favorite Daily basketball Players of the Year have been chosen.
Hartselle’s Jay Knowlton (1994) captured the most votes in Boys Class 5A-7A. He played on Hartselle’s 1994 Class 5A state championship team.
In the final round, Knowlton finished ahead of Hartselle’s Brody Peebles (2020) and Austin’s Okechi Egbe (1999).
Lawrence County’s Natasha Thomas (1998-2000) ruled in Girls Class 5A-7A. She played on Lawrence County’s state championship teams in 1997, 1999 and 2000.
Thomas beat out Hartselle’s Vickie Orr (1984-1985) and Decatur’s Gretchen Carter (1996) in the final round.
West Morgan’s Tim Thomas (1978) dominated the Boys Class 1A-4A voting. He was an All-State selection in 1978 before playing at Ole Miss.
Thomas’ competition in the final round was East Lawrence’s Kenneth Owens and Hatton’s Chad Steadman in the finals.
Falkville’s Christy Ferguson (1990) was the winner in Girls Class 1A-4A. After playing basketball at Falkville, Ferguson became a successful coach. She has coached two Hartselle softball teams to state championships.
Ferguson’s competition in the finals was Starr Orr and Rosslon Horton, both of Speake.
Profiles of the four winners will be coming soon.
