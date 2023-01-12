The holidays are behind us and that means we have officially entered the home stretch of the high school basketball season.
That means the next few weeks are going to be defined by area play, with home court advantage for area tournaments being the big prize.
This season's area play is different from the previous two years due to realignment following last season by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Some of the new areas to watch are in Class 2A. Hatton, Falkville and Tanner are joined by Decatur Heritage. The Eagles bumped up in classification after advancing to the 1A boys championship game last season.
Decatur Heritage (11-7) is in Class 2A, Area 13 with Falkville, Holly Pond and West End. Holly Pond, which already has an area win over Decatur Heritage, is ranked No. 1 in 2A.
Hatton (13-4) also has a tough area to contend with. The Hornets are in Area 16 with Lexington, Mars Hill, Sheffield and Tharptown. Hatton knocked off Holly Pond in a Christmas tournament to show how legitimate it is, but then fell to Mars Hill last Monday.
Tanner (12-3) is in Area 14 with Lindsay Lane, Whitesburg Christian and Alabama Cyber Tech.
There’s a lot of local flavor in Class 4A, Area 13. That area features local teams West Morgan, Priceville and East Lawrence along with Good Hope.
On the girls' side, Priceville (10-2) has positioned itself as the top team with everyone else fighting for second.
The boys' side, however, is a different story. All four teams have proven themselves to be solid. West Morgan (12-4) has the best record and has at least one win over each of the other teams. Priceville (9-7) and Good Hope are right behind while East Lawrence is the fourth team.
Then there's the most competitive girls area, Class 3A, Area 16. It features two local teams, Clements and Elkmont, as well as Lauderdale County, a traditional north Alabama girls power.
Clements (15-2) is experiencing a phenomenal season under first-year head coach Shane Childress. The Colts have already split with Lauderdale County in two tight contests. A potential third meeting could be just as fun.
Don't forget about Elkmont. The Red Devils were an Elite Eight team a season ago. Unfortunately, just two teams from each area advance to the sub-regional round. That means one really good girls team won’t advance out of this area.
Area tournaments begin Feb. 4. The sub-regionals are Feb. 13 for girls and Feb. 14 for boys.
The Northwest Regional at Wallace-Hanceville is where teams from 12 of the 13 areas in the coverage area advance. Games at Hanceville are Feb. 16-22.
Class 1A, Area 15, which includes Athens Bible, advances to Jacksonville State, where play is Feb. 15-22.
The state tournament in Birmingham is Feb. 27-March 4.
