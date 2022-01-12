TRINITY — The Morgan County Tournament begins play Monday at West Morgan.
The way the West Morgan boys are playing, they are going to be tough to beat.
Tuesday night the Rebels pushed their home record to 8-0 this season with a 73-37 thumping of Danville.
It was a dominating performance led by a 26-7 lead after a first quarter that saw sophomore Carson Muse score 14 points.
Thanks to some winter weather that disrupted the schedule, it was West Morgan’s first game of 2022.
“It was not a bad way to start January,” West Morgan coach Sam Brown said. “I thought we played at a high level.”
That high level of play included a lot of fast breaks off defensive plays and rebounds along with crisp passing on the offensive end. Five other Rebels besides Muse scored in the first quarter. The game ended with 10 Rebels in the scoring column
“This team loves to share the ball,” Brown said. “We have a couple of guys who could dominate the scoring every night, but they all like to share the ball. That makes it fun for everybody.”
West Morgan continued the great play in the second quarter and led 48-26 at halftime. The lead was 65-32 after three.
Muse had 14 points at halftime. He went into the game averaging 14.2 points a contest and finished with 20. He scored outside with two 3-point field goals and inside with slam dunks.
West Morgan (12-7) also got 12 points from Dylan Owens and 10 from Dyllan Ward, who got all his points in the first half. The Rebels hit four 3s in the first half and four more in the second half.
Danville scoring machine Kohl Randolph almost matched Muse’s first half performance. Randolph had 12 points in the opening half. He finished with 14.
The Hawks (15-5) hit four 3s in the opening half, including a near half-court 3 at the buzzer from Carter Holladay.
Danville came into the game off a big win over West Point, 49-40, on Saturday in Birmingham at Legacy Arena, home of the state tournament.
West Morgan girls 34, Danville 24: The Rebels led 14-6 at halftime on the way to the victory. Brenna Howard led West Morgan (5-9) with 11 points. Shaylee Terry added seven.
Danville (5-11) got nine points from Adily Alberti.
Both West Morgan and Danville are on the road Friday. West Morgan visits West Limestone. Danville is a Vinemont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.