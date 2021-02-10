TRINITY — The best teams find a way to win late in the game.
On this night, West Morgan was the best team.
The Rebels played host to West Limestone for the first round of the area tournament Tuesday night. And, despite a valiant second-half effort by the Wildcats, managed to pull out the win in overtime, 51-47.
“I’m going to tell you, they are a very good basketball team. What they do, they do well. They make you play their game,” said West Morgan head coach Sam Brown. “It’s hard to beat any team three times in a season, but especially a team like that. But we just found a way to win.”
The Rebels dominated the first half, outscoring West Limestone 11-4 in the second quarter to take a 21-12 halftime lead. But the Wildcats never flinched.
“I had no fear when we were down nine at halftime,” said West Limestone head coach Justin Taylor. “I knew our guys were going to fight, and I knew they would have to beat us in the second half.”
Fight they did. The Wildcats were a completely different team in the second half, outscoring the Rebels 16-7 in the third quarter to tie the game headed into the fourth. River Helms had 16 of his game high 22 points in the second half, which included two third-quarter dunks.
West Limestone kept that momentum going in the final quarter, taking the lead 36-34 with under a minute to go. However, this time it was West Morgan’s turn not to flinch. The Rebels worked their offense until Dyllan Ward found an opening to tie the game.
“We work on stuff like this all the time, so we were ready to make a play,” Ward said. “That was big shot that I knew I had to hit. I was so happy to hit it.”
Once in overtime, the Rebels took over. West Morgan jumped out to lead and forced the Wildcats to fight from behind, something that, despite their best efforts, they were unable to do.
“We had a couple turnovers just trying to make plays. After that we were playing from behind and having to force the issue, and that’s not our biggest strength,” Taylor said. “I’m always proud of these guys because they always play hard. They had a great second half of the season.”
Skyler Hutto finished with 15 to lead the Rebels, while Ward had 10. Dylan Owens' only basket of the game was a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that head coach Sam Brown called “a momentum changer.”
Free throws were the key in the game as the Rebels were almost perfect from the charity stripe. They finished 23 for 25 for the game, but most importantly, were 11 for 12 in overtime.
“We made our free throws; that was the difference in the game,” Brown said. “They had one of two choices, trap you or foul you and hope you make your free throws. We kept our composure at the line, and it helped us win this game.”
The win puts West Morgan in the finals of the area tournament. They will travel to take on Brooks on Friday at 7 p.m. Brown, who is in his second stint at West Morgan, says his team hasn’t played their best ball yet.
“We we’re still figuring things out. This is my first year back, so we’re still adjusting and learning,” said Brown. “But we’re finding ways to win. That’s what’s important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.