They needed a long table for signing day at Athens.
That’s what happens when you have eight players seated together to sign the paperwork that could change their future.
“That’s our biggest recruiting class since I’ve been here,” said Athens head coach Cody Gross. “That speaks well for our program and the caliber of players we have.”
Athens (7-4) won its first region championship since 2000. With success usually comes opportunity at the next level.
The University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky is getting half the class with quarterback Jordan Scott (5-foot-11, 160 pounds), defensive back Avonte Thompson (5-9, 168), offensive lineman Josiah Trotman (6-3, 320) and offensive lineman Thomas Jenkins (6-3, 282).
Linebacker Rush Boyett (6-1, 253) is headed to Samford as a preferred walk-on. Linebacker/quarterback Cal George (5-11, 200) signed with Huntingdon. Linebacker Heath Carden (5-8, 183) is headed to Campbellsville University in Kentucky. Offensive lineman AJ Horton (6-4, 294) signed with Independence Community College in Kansas.
There were three area players with All-Star honors in multiple years who didn’t sign Wednesday: Decatur Heritage receiver Sean Zerkle, Falkville running back Christian Angulo and Priceville running back Jerry Burton. They all have offers to play in college but haven’t decided where or if they want to play.
Here’s a look at other signings in the area:
---
Hartselle: UNA signed defensive lineman EJ Colbert (6-3, 240). He’s the second defensive lineman to sign with a Division I school. Kelvin Morris signed with Tennessee Chattanooga in December. Offensive lineman Ryan Garrison (5-11, 285) signed Wednesday with Tennessee Valley Prep Academy in Huntsville.
---
Danville: Offensive lineman Lane Flowers (6-0, 250) signed with Union University in Tennessee.
---
R.A. Hubbard: Offensive lineman Xavier Horton (6-1, 260) signed with Millsaps College in Mississippi. Running back/defensive back Omar Napier (5-8, 150) signed with Tennessee Valley Prep.
---
East Limestone: Offensive lineman Tyler Moore (6-5, 335) will head to Kansas and play for Hutchinson Community College.
---
West Limestone: Tight end/fullback Hagen Rouse (6-2, 240) is scheduled to sign with Huntingdon College today.
---
Tanner: Linebacker Nick Gibson (5-9, 190) signed with Tennessee Valley Prep.
---
Elkmont: Receiver Hunter Broadway (6-2, 165) signed with Tennessee Valley Prep.
