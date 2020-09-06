MOULTON — Lawrence County's Katie Mae Coan and Taylor Williams finished first and second Saturday in the Pepsi Challenge's girls large school 5K at the H.A. Alexander Mini Park.
Coan finished in 19:44.65, while Williams had a time of 20:09.38.
Ava Martin and Savannah Williams also finished in the top 10, placing ninth and 10th, respectively, for the Red Devils.
However, James Clemens — with five runners in the top 10 spots — won with 31 points. Lawrence County was the runner-up with 33 points. Hartselle finished sixth.
In the boys large school 5K, Connor Clabough's 12th-place finish in 17:21.5 and Sellers Brown's 13th-place 17:23.97 helped Hartselle to a fourth-place finish.
Scottsboro had five runners in the top 10 to win with 24 points.
Hatton's Jairo Lopez was seventh in the boys small school division in 18:19.24 to lead the Hornets to a third-place finish. Priceville was seventh.
In the girls, Neidyn Lopez's sixth-place 22:18.04 helped Hatton to fourth place. Lindsay Lane was sixth and Athens Bible seventh.
Whitesburg Christian was the girls champion and Tennessee's Merrol Hyde Magnet won the boys.
