MOULTON — For seven Lawrence County seniors, Monday was the last time they would play on their home field.
They went out with a bang.
Especially Madelyn Ray.
Ray hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the fifth inning to lift the Red Devils to a 6-4 win over state power Curry.
"I was just thinking that I'm a senior and I want to go out big," Ray said. "To get that hit and help us win our last game here, it felt really good."
The Red Devils (32-17), rallied from a 4-1 deficit against the Yellow Jackets (41-8), who are ranked second in Class 4A.
"We kept making things happen offensively and defensively," Lawrence County coach Courtney Lovelady said. "They pushed and we just pushed back."
Curry took a 3-0 lead on a three-run home run in the first inning and added a run in the third on a bases-loaded walk.
However, Lovelady stuck with pitcher Patti-Anne Smith, whose final four innings included no runs.
"She stayed locked into the game," Lovelady said. "She told me 'I'm still in it, let me keep going.'"
While Smith kept going, the Red Devils used aggressive baserunning to spark a rally of their own.
Lawrence County scored three runs without an RBI to pull within one. Anna Clare Hutto tied it with a home run, her first of the year.
"We were aggressive on the base paths and I think that really helped our confidence and got us going," Lovelady said.
The Red Devils, who have nine all-time state tournament appearances, have won 11 of their 14 games.
"We're just gaining momentum every game," Lovelady said. "The girls got a taste of what it was like beating some top-notch big schools and now they want more."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.