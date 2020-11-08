Decatur’s two new basketball head coaches were so excited about the season they couldn’t wait to get started.
On Friday, the second day of the season, boys coach Kori Walker got his first win with a 61-57 victory at Columbia.
That same evening, girls coach Justin Moore got his first win with a home victory over Robertsdale, 49-41. His team followed that up Saturday with another win over Robertsdale, 47-37.
For two programs that have struggled in recent years, opening the season with wins is big.
“I call it a signature win,” Walker said. “We really shot the 3 well. We hit 11 3s and shot for a high percentage, probably around 45%.”
Three Red Raiders in double figures were Kobe Johnson with 24, Shawn Hullett 12 and Stephen Mayfield 10.
Walker came to Decatur from Gadsden Community College, where he was an assistant coach. He succeeds Sam Brown, who at first retired, but is now coaching at West Morgan.
The Decatur girls won just three games total in the previous three seasons.
“I told my girls that we have a lot of areas where we can improve,” Moore said. “The big thing is that we’re 2-0. That’s something to feel good about.”
Indyia Swoopes led with 11 points in Friday’s win. Whitley Chapman had 20, including five 3s, to top the scoring Saturday.
The home opener for the Decatur boys is Monday night vs. the Grissom Tigers and coaching legend Jack Doss. The junior varsity boys start at 6 and the varsity game is at 7:30 p.m.
Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased on Gofan.co. There will be some tickets sold at the door, but only if some spectators leave after the first game.
The Decatur girls play again Thursday when the Red Raiders’ boys and girls visit Athens.
Austin home opener
The Black Bears open their home schedule with the Hazel Green Trojans on Tuesday.
It will be the start of a big week for the Austin girls. Hazel Green is the defending Class 6A state champion. Austin plays in a tournament next Saturday at Mortimer Jordan. The Black Bears first opponent is Spain Park, the Class 7A defending state champion.
“No doubt we are going to find out a lot about our team,” Austin girls coach Bruce Hamilton said.
Hamilton said saw a lot of positives in Thursday’s season opening win at Plainview, 46-31. Three seniors led the way with Hannah Cohn scoring 16 points. Tashanti Watkins pulled 14 rebounds while scoring eight points. Ebonie Williams had nine points.
Two other players to watch for are sophomore post player Jada Burks and freshman point guard Zamyra Goode.
“We also have several players off last season’s junior varsity team that had a great season,” Hamilton said. “It will be interesting to see what roles they fall into.”
The Austin boys will no doubt look different Tuesday from the team that lost at Plainview, 81-66. Head coach Major Deacon could have several players available from the football team that saw its season end on Friday.
“I’ve told them to take as long as they need recover from football,” Deacon said. “We’ll practice Sunday and see who shows up to play.”
Among the football players who also play basketball are last year’s leading rebounder Winston Lyle, Tre Shackelford, Quincy Crittendon and Eddie Mitchell.
All-State selection Kelton Petty did not play vs. Plainview due to an injury. He averaged 17 points a game last season.
“We were missing a lot of guys who would have played a lot against a really good Plainview team, but it was good experience for some of our younger players,” Deacon said.
Jalen Orr led Austin with 26 points. Tyrese Roach had 13 and Cam Collins scored 12.
