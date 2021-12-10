Decatur's defense and interior scoring helped spark a 53-47 win over visiting Lawrence County on Friday.
Isaiah Slaughter led the Red Raiders (7-5) with 15 points. Ellis Dickman scored 14 and Chandler Brown added 12.
Ben Michael Bennett finished with 15 points for Lawrence County (3-6). Hugh Mitchell added 13 points and Connor Southern totaled nine.
Decatur coach Kori Walker counted on his team's depth to provide constant defensive pressure to Lawrence County and "wear them down."
"I felt like our bench was deeper than theirs," Walker said.
The Red Devils led 16-10 with 1:10 left in the first quarter following a 12-4 run.
"(Lawrence County) made some shots right out the gate," Walker said. "It was back and forth the whole first quarter."
From that point, Decatur outscored Lawrence County 14-5 and the Red Devils answered with two free throws to close the first half with the Red Raiders up 24-23.
Decatur increased its advantage to 40-31 with just under a minute remaining in the third quarter and entered the final period up 40-34.
Lawrence County pulled with in 40-38 to open the fourth quarter but got no closer. Decatur led by as much as eight points three times down the stretch.
Slaughter credited the team's defensive pressure.
"It helped outta lot," Slaughter said. "(It) boosted the intensity."
Walker agreed.
"I think the possession early in the fourth (quarter)/late in the third, we took that charge," Walker said. "I think that really helped motivate us defensively. Some other guys started flying around getting deflections."
Decatur will host Gadsden City at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Lawrence County girls 52, Decatur 50: Savannah Williams scored a team-high 15 points for the Red Devils (6-2). Taylor Williams had 13 points and Ava Boyll chipped in with 10.
Lawrence County led 39-29 entering the fourth quarter but Decatur closed to within one point, 47-46, with 1:50 left in regulation, after an Alasia Taylor free throw, and 49-48 with 55.2 seconds left following two more free throws from Taylor.
"We're definitely glad of the win," Lawrence County coach K.C. Orr said. "We definitely could have played better."
Whitley Chapman led all scorers with 19 points for Decatur (5-6). Jayden Stover had 16.
