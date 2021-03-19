Unlike some of the other high school tournaments in various sports, the Morgan County Tournament for soccer has not been around a long time.
That doesn’t mean it lacks tradition. It has at least one. That’s the girls championship trophy going home with the Decatur Red Raiders.
Decatur won four in a row before rainy weather in 2019 and a pandemic in 2020 stopped the tournament from being completed the last two years.
The last team to win the girls championship that wasn’t Decatur was Austin in 2014. The Black Bears beat the Red Raiders, 2-1, in the 2014 championship match.
“The Morgan County Tournament has always been special to us,” Decatur coach Sarah Beth Dunlap said. “It’s really special this year after not being able to play for the championship the last two years.”
Decatur took a big step forward Thursday to being in position to play for the championship Saturday with a 4-0 win over Priceville. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Saturday.
The Red Raiders (6-6) got three goals from Leah South and one goal from Sy’Terius Nickerson. Bonnie Frost had an assist. Keeper Kacey Powell recorded the shutout. Decatur scored just over five minutes into the match and led 3-0 at halftime.
“We were talking about the tournament the other day and I asked who had ever played in the finals of the Morgan County Tournament,” Dunlap said. “Only my seniors could say they had. It’s a really big deal this year for the players who have never had the opportunity.”
Decatur is 2-0 in the tournament after the win over Priceville. The Red Raiders beat Hartselle 3-2 on Monday.
The tournament success comes at a good time for Decatur after going winless in three games over the weekend at the Shamrock Invitational in Cullman. Decatur lost to Gardendale, 1-0, Westminster, 6-2, and Thompson, 6-2.
Two of the key players for the Red Raiders are South and Frost. The juniors seem to always be in the middle of the action in front of the opponents’ goal.
“Leah had a big game tonight. She got us off to a great start,” Frost said. “Our teammates do a great job of getting us the ball in the right place at the right time. Our defense has played really well and keeps the ball coming to our end of the field.”
