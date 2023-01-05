After a junior season with just four wins, Decatur quarterback Ellis Dickman was determined that his senior season would be one to remember.
The determination paid off with the Red Raiders’ best season since 2016 with a 9-3 record that included the program’s first playoff win since 2018.
Dickman is The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year.
“Our senior class had seen three seasons of two wins, two wins and four wins,” Dickman said. “We didn’t want to leave Decatur without experiencing a winning season.
“We would have liked to have won more than nine this season. Still it was a season we can be proud about. We brought the program back to where it’s supposed to be.”
Decatur’s Jere Adcock is The Daily’s Coach of the Year. It’s the fifth time he’s received the honor in 27 years of leading the program. It will also be his last. Adcock announced shortly after the end of the season that he is retiring. His last day at Decatur is scheduled for Jan. 31.
“It’s just a good time to step aside and start a new chapter in my life,” Adcock said.
Adcock retires with a 187-120 record. The only Decatur football coach with more wins was H.L. “Shorty” Ogle at 209-72-13 from 1933-1963.
“I came here (in 1994 as an assistant coach) after coaching (in Alabama) south of I-20 and in Georgia,” Adcock said. “I didn’t know many people in this end of the state and didn’t know how long I would be here. Turns out it was the best career move I ever made.”
Adcock has coached high school football for 43 seasons. He ranks this year’s Red Raiders as one of the top three teams he’s been associated with.
“It’s a talented team with a lot of good kids who enjoyed playing together,” Adcock said. “It was a joy to watch them go from a team that won just two games as sophomores to winning nine as seniors.”
A big part of the success was the play of Adcock’s last quarterback. Dickman is the 10th Red Raider to be named Player of the Year in Adcock’s 27 seasons. Six of the other nine were quarterbacks — Matt Dawson, Josh Kellett, Cole Barthel, Trent Dean, Ben Neil and Trentin Dupper.
Dickman passed them all this season when it comes to numbers. He set the Decatur single-season record for passing yardage (2,247) and touchdowns (24). He accounted for 2,423 yards of total offense with 27 touchdowns.
Decatur’s quarterback coach was Riley Adcock, Jere’s son.
“Having Ellis at quarterback is like having a coach on the field,” Riley Adcock said. “He can see things that coaches can’t see from the sideline or in the press box.
“It wasn’t unusual for me to get a phone call from him at 11 at night during the week to tell me about something he saw while watching film on our next opponent. Most of the time what he saw helped us on Friday nights.”
Decatur opened the season with a blowout win over Mae Jemison, 65-0. The next week was the rivalry matchup with Austin. Decatur broke a seven-game losing streak to the Black Bears in a 28-14 win.
“It was special to get that monkey off our back,” Dickman said.
After a home region win over Athens, 26-14, Decatur traveled to Cullman for another region showdown. The Red Raiders prevailed 39-36 in three overtimes.
“That was a huge win because we had so many people hurt that either couldn’t play or weren't 100 percent,” Dickman said. “We really came together to rally for that win.”
After the record went to 5-0, the Red Raiders were back in the state rankings for the first time since 2016. Decatur got as high as No. 8 after pushing the record to 6-0.
Decatur’s three losses were to Muscle Shoals, Hartselle and Gardendale. All three of those teams advanced to the Class 6A playoff quarterfinals.
“I hope I’m remembered as a player who gave 110 percent every time he stepped on the field,” Dickman said. “I have a lot of great memories from my time at Ogle Stadium.”
