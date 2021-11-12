There was energy and excitement in the house Thursday night at the home of Decatur Red Raiders basketball.
Both the girls and boys took impressive wins over visiting Athens.
The girls (2-1) got it started with a dramatic 58-56 overtime victory.
“It wasn’t always pretty, but it was a lot of fun,” Decatur girls coach Justin Moore said.
The boys followed that with an impressive start that propelled them over Athens, 45-32, in their season opener.
“We have not been able to work on a whole lot because of football just ending,” Decatur coach Kori Walker said. “The one thing we can work on is getting max effort on defense. That’s how we won tonight.”
It was the season opener for the boys and the third game of the season for the girls, so it’s still really early, but it was a great start for two teams hungry for success.
--
Decatur girls 58, Athens 56 OT: Decatur saw a lead slip away late in the fourth quarter and trailed with 27 seconds left in overtime, but found a way to pull it out.
Whitley Chapman’s layup put the Red Raiders up 57-56 with 21 seconds left. Jayden Stover’s free throw sealed the deal with two second to play.
It was big moment for Stover, who had to leave the game twice with leg cramps.
“I was confident my team would win tonight,” Stover said. “We expected to win.”
Amiah Jackson led Decatur with 13 points. Chapman and Stover each had 11. Alasia Tayler had 10.
Athens was led by Jakenadi Powers with 21. Jordan Bailey and Kristen Johnson each had 14.
--
Decatur boys 45, Athens 32: The Red Raiders jumped out to 17-4 lead after the first quarter and were up 28-13 at halftime. The lead was never less than 10 points after the first quarter.
Stephen Mayfield led Decatur with 12 points on four 3-point baskets. Jayden Brown had 10. Quinavios Cain had 10 for Athens.
Decatur hosts Columbia tonight.
